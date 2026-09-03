19 Blue Bunny Ice Cream Flavors Ranked From Worst To Best

Is there such a thing as too much ice cream? Never. While popular grocery store ice cream brands can vary in quality, the best ones offer a flavor that suits every kind of sweet tooth.

Blue Bunny certainly falls into that category, with more than 80 options in its lineup of ice cream and frozen desserts. Though the brand has gone through numerous changes over the years, it's been around for almost a century and is a big part of why its hometown of Le Mars, Iowa, is known as the ice cream capital of the world.

Though Blue Bunny still makes ice cream, many of its scoopable treats are technically "frozen dairy desserts" because of their lower dairy fat content. But a bowl full of Blue Bunny can almost always hit the spot, regardless of what it's technically called. The brand recently reformulated several of its popular "soft" ice creams, meant to mimic the texture and flavors of soft serve. I set out to find out whether those variations are the best desserts Blue Bunny makes, or whether a classic flavor takes the top spot. You can find out more about how I ranked each flavor at the end.