11 Best Rosé Bottles Under $15 In 2026

Rosé wine is all the rage during the warmer months of the year. With colors that range from the palest of pinks to bright coral to rich cherry red, rosé wines have a crisp, refreshing style and ripe fruit flavors that make them the perfect accompaniment to enjoy with the lighter flavors of summer. Some options are also highly gastronomic, pairing well with a rich bouillabaisse, spicy Thai or Mexican dishes, and everything on your Thanksgiving table.

Although premium-priced rosé wines are widely available, enjoyable rosé doesn't have to cost a fortune. Dozens of well-priced rosé wines are available if you do a little smart shopping. As a Certified Sommelier and long-time wine writer and reviewer, I have narrowed the list of options to the 11 still and sparkling wines featured here. After taste-testing a range of rosé wines, I believe each of the noted selections delivers far more than expected for their low price and fits a range of palates — from those looking for a rosé to enjoy at end-of-summer picnics and pool parties, to drinkers who enjoy pairing their wines with food. While prices are subject to change, each of these wines is available for under $15 in 2026.