It's not a difficult task to find a good chili recipe, and it's not even too difficult to find one that might play on a specific flavor profile, be it spicy, creamy, or possibly even slightly sweet. My roasty toasty bourbon chili recipe opts for a unique and downright cozy approach, featuring a plethora of chili staples — like beef, beans, crushed tomatoes, peppers, and onion — and pairing them with warm, woody, oaky bourbon for added depth.

Something I particularly like about this chili recipe is how the bourbon goes in across multiple stages, meaning those layers of flavor are built and expanded upon as you go. The liquor doesn't stand alone, either, with complementary ingredients like molasses and instant coffee helping to play up that comforting, roasty, toasty effect. The bourbon also pairs with a trio of dried chile peppers (ancho, guajillo, and chipotle), which all soak together before blending into a warm, spiced chile paste.

As someone who prefers chili on the thick and hearty side, I can confidently say this recipe delivers on that textural front. It's positively loaded with chunky ingredients all coming together with a unique bourbon spin you won't find in most chili recipes, making it the perfect changing-of-the-season meal to rely on for chilly nights outside and cozy nights inside.