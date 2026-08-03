A casserole is a beautiful thing, a convenient way to pack a nearly complete meal — along with a whole lot of flavor — into one cohesive dish. There's a whole spectrum of dinner-appropriate casseroles to choose from, but the ones that leave the most lasting impression in my book are the ones that are ultra-savory, comforting, and diverse in their ingredients and toppings. This cowboy cornbread casserole recipe is one rib-sticking casserole! The beefy-beany base is succulent and savory with a fun blend of bell peppers and corn kernels for texture variance and flavorful pops, and the tender-crispy cornbread forms the perfect comforting topper.

Something I particularly love about this recipe (aside from the fact that it's such an easy weeknight dinner) is the harmony of flavor between the savory-spicy beef and the cornbread on top. The hearty ground beef and bean mixture features seasoning that's somewhat similar to chili con carne, meaning all of those essential aromatics like garlic, onion, jalapeño, chili powder, and cumin are going to work their magic — your kitchen will smell amazing for a couple days. The cheesy cornbread topping is that perfect balance of sweet and buttery, really making this a delightful "meal-in-one" casserole, and one that I'm especially looking forward to revisiting during tailgating season.