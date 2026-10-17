Italian Saltimbocca-Ish Stuffed Meatloaf Recipe
Saltimbocca is a classic Roman dish that features some sort of meat wrapped (or simply topped) with prosciutto and herbs. In this recipe, we use a mix of ground beef and spicy Italian sausage. We're calling this an Italian saltimbocca-ish stuffed meatloaf recipe because we take key elements from the Italian classic and transform it into something that looks a little more like meatloaf with a spinach-stuffed twist.
This is one outstanding meatloaf. It's even good on its own, just for straight snacking, and I ate the whole thing (not in one go, I'm not a monster). That cheesy center — swoon. The way the prosciutto infuses into the ground meat mix and the spinach — nom. The meat mix is nicely seasoned and super savory, and I like the umami element that the mirepoix veg imparts. I have a thing for passata now. It has quickly become my go-to tomato puree. And that simple combo of passata and aged balsamic for the glaze is perfectly tangy with a touch of balancing sweetness. Your house will smell amazing, too.
As I type this, I am seriously missing this meatloaf. It is moderately labor-intensive for a meatloaf, but trust me, it is worth the time spent. I'm worried that I've ruined other meatloaves for myself. I am also aware that this is an awful lot of back patting, but I have to say that I am proud of this one, if you can't tell.
Gather the ingredients for Italian saltimbocca-ish stuffed meatloaf
You'll begin this recipe by sauteing a mirepoix of veggies (onion, carrot, celery, and garlic) in olive oil, then you'll deglaze the pan with white wine. This veggie mix will go into the meatloaf down the line. Then, you'll build a filling consisting of butter, spinach, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and sage. Prosciutto and fresh mozzarella cheese will also end up as part of the filling, but you'll layer those on later, right before rolling up the whole meatloaf.
As for the meatloaf mix itself, you'll need both ground beef and spicy Italian sausage, along with grated Parmesan, eggs, Italian breadcrumbs, passata, salt, and pepper. The last component is the sauce, which is simply a combination of passata and aged balsamic vinegar. Passata is similar to regular tomato sauce, and you'll find it at the grocery store either near the other sauces or in the international foods aisle, with other Italian goods. I really recommend using passata here for its umami-rich and concentrated tomato flavor. If you can't find it, though, then canned tomato sauce mixed with a dollop of tomato paste will do the trick.
Step 1: Heat the olive oil in a skillet
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Step 2: Saute the mirepoix veggie mix
Once hot, add the onion, carrot, celery, and garlic. Saute the mirepoix mix for 2 minutes.
Step 3: Deglaze with wine
Deglaze the skillet with wine and saute for 3 to 4 minutes or until the wine has mostly evaporated.
Step 4: Set the sauteed veggies aside
Transfer the mirepoix vegetables to a large bowl and set aside.
Step 5: Add butter to the skillet
Return the skillet to medium heat and add the butter.
Step 6: Add spinach, lemon juice, and seasonings
Once the butter has melted, add the spinach, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and sage to the skillet, working in batches as necessary.
Step 7: Saute to wilt the spinach
Saute until the spinach has just wilted.
Step 8: Drain the spinach
Once wilted, place the spinach in a colander to drain and set aside.
Step 9: Add the ground beef, sausage, and mirepoix mix to a bowl
To make the meatloaf mix, place the ground beef and ground sausage in the bowl with the sauteed mirepoix veggies.
Step 10: Add the eggs, breadcrumbs, and other ingredients
Add the eggs, breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, passata, salt, and pepper to the bowl.
Step 11: Use your hands to mix
Using your hands, mix until just combined.
Step 12: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 13: Transfer the meatloaf mix to wax paper
Transfer the meatloaf mix to a large sheet of wax paper.
Step 14: Press the mix into a large rectangle
Press the mix into a large rectangle about ½-inch thick.
Step 15: Top with prosciutto slices
Top the pressed meatloaf mix with the prosciutto slices.
Step 16: Add the spinach
Top the prosciutto with the sauteed spinach, spreading it evenly.
Step 17: Distribute mozzarella across the spinach
Tear the mozzarella slices into smaller pieces and place on top of the spinach.
Step 18: Roll up the meatloaf
Using the wax paper as leverage, roll the meatloaf mix into a cylinder.
Step 19: Press in the ends to secure the filling
Mold and press the ends of the cylinder to cover and secure the filling, creating a loaf shape.
Step 20: Bake the meatloaf
Transfer the loaf to a parchment-lined baking sheet and place it in the oven. Bake for 40 minutes.
Step 21: Add passata and balsamic to a bowl
While the meatloaf is baking, make the sauce by placing the passata and balsamic in a medium bowl.
Step 22: Whisk the sauce
Whisk to combine the sauce.
Step 23: Coat the meatloaf in sauce
Remove the baking sheet from the oven and cover the top and sides of the meatloaf in the sauce.
Step 24: Bake the meatloaf again
Return to the oven and bake for 20 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 160 F.
Step 25: Rest the meatloaf before garnishing with sage and serving
Remove the meatloaf from the oven and set it aside to rest for 15 minutes before slicing. Garnish with fresh sage before serving.
What pairs well with meatloaf?
Italian Saltimbocca-Ish Stuffed Meatloaf Recipe
Inspired by Rome's famed meat-on-meat saltimbocca, our meatloaf has beef and Italian sausage wrapped around a cheesy spinach filling, topped with a tangy glaze.
Ingredients
- For the filling
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ cup minced yellow onion
- ¼ cup minced carrot
- ¼ cup minced celery
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- ¼ cup white wine
- 2 tablespoons salted butter
- 12 ounces baby spinach
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ⅛ teaspoon ground sage
- 4 ounces sliced prosciutto
- 8 ounces sliced fresh mozzarella
- For the meatloaf mix
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 pound ground spicy Italian sausage
- 2 eggs
- ¾ cup Italian breadcrumbs
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons passata
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- For the meatloaf sauce
- ¾ cup passata
- 2 tablespoons aged balsamic vinegar
- Fresh sage leaves, for garnish
Directions
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Once hot, add the onion, carrot, celery, and garlic. Saute the mirepoix mix for 2 minutes.
- Deglaze the skillet with wine and saute for 3 to 4 minutes or until the wine has mostly evaporated.
- Transfer the mirepoix vegetables to a large bowl and set aside.
- Return the skillet to medium heat and add the butter.
- Once the butter has melted, add the spinach, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and sage to the skillet, working in batches as necessary.
- Saute until the spinach has just wilted.
- Once wilted, place the spinach in a colander to drain and set aside.
- To make the meatloaf mix, place the ground beef and ground sausage in the bowl with the sauteed mirepoix veggies.
- Add the eggs, breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, passata, salt, and pepper to the bowl.
- Using your hands, mix until just combined.
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Transfer the meatloaf mix to a large sheet of wax paper.
- Press the mix into a large rectangle about ½-inch thick.
- Top the pressed meatloaf mix with the prosciutto slices.
- Top the prosciutto with the sauteed spinach, spreading it evenly.
- Tear the mozzarella slices into smaller pieces and place on top of the spinach.
- Using the wax paper as leverage, roll the meatloaf mix into a cylinder.
- Mold and press the ends of the cylinder to cover and secure the filling, creating a loaf shape.
- Transfer the loaf to a parchment-lined baking sheet and place it in the oven. Bake for 40 minutes.
- While the meatloaf is baking, make the sauce by placing the passata and balsamic in a medium bowl.
- Whisk to combine the sauce.
- Remove the baking sheet from the oven and cover the top and sides of the meatloaf in the sauce.
- Return to the oven and bake for 20 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 160 F.
- Remove the meatloaf from the oven and set it aside to rest for 15 minutes before slicing. Garnish with fresh sage before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|810
|Total Fat
|57.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|23.6 g
|Trans Fat
|1.1 g
|Cholesterol
|222.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|22.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.2 g
|Total Sugars
|5.7 g
|Sodium
|1,530.4 mg
|Protein
|47.9 g
What sorts of sides would pair well with this saltimbocca-inspired meatloaf?
One of the great things about meatloaf is that it's a generally very versatile main, meaning there's a lot of wiggle room when it comes to choosing the sides. The same sentiment goes for this Italian saltimbocca-ish stuffed meatloaf, though there is much more of an opportunity to lean into Italian Sunday dinner-inspired sides here. Some form of pasta would always be welcome on an Italian dinner table, as would a simple side of salad greens or even more cured meats. When I enjoyed my first round of this meatloaf, I paired it with sauced linguine, and on my second go-round, I went with mashed potatoes. I even ventured as far as to sandwich a slice of the meatloaf between two slices of Italian bread, so there's really no limit to the pairing options here.
While Italian-inspired sides no doubt fit in quite well with this meatloaf, you can also go with more general comfort classics, as I did with mashed potatoes. I'd venture to say that just about any realm of potato would work here, and mashed sweet potatoes in particular would offer an earthy, slightly sweet profile to balance an otherwise very savory loaf.
What other proteins or fillings could I use in the meatloaf?
Though veal might be the meat most closely associated with traditional saltimbocca, it can be prepared with various types of protein, and this saltimboca-tribute meatloaf follows a similar versatile approach. I could see a trio of ground veal, pork, and beef working well here, if you want to add even more of a saltimbocca nod to the dish. A mix of turkey and chicken would also be tasty, though I'd recommend steering away from any super lean varieties. To help boost the fat content of a turkey and chicken mix, you could add Italian sausage as well. Whatever approach you take, I strongly suggest going with some sort of blend as opposed to just beef, just pork, just chicken, and so forth, for optimal flavor and moisture retention.
There's also lots of room for experimentation when it comes to the fillings. Other leafy greens, like Swiss chard, kale, and escarole are all fair game here, but just make sure to drain them thoroughly after sauteing. If you want a slightly funkier cheese in the filling, go with something like fontina, aged provolone, or Taleggio.