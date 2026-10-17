Saltimbocca is a classic Roman dish that features some sort of meat wrapped (or simply topped) with prosciutto and herbs. In this recipe, we use a mix of ground beef and spicy Italian sausage. We're calling this an Italian saltimbocca-ish stuffed meatloaf recipe because we take key elements from the Italian classic and transform it into something that looks a little more like meatloaf with a spinach-stuffed twist.

This is one outstanding meatloaf. It's even good on its own, just for straight snacking, and I ate the whole thing (not in one go, I'm not a monster). That cheesy center — swoon. The way the prosciutto infuses into the ground meat mix and the spinach — nom. The meat mix is nicely seasoned and super savory, and I like the umami element that the mirepoix veg imparts. I have a thing for passata now. It has quickly become my go-to tomato puree. And that simple combo of passata and aged balsamic for the glaze is perfectly tangy with a touch of balancing sweetness. Your house will smell amazing, too.

As I type this, I am seriously missing this meatloaf. It is moderately labor-intensive for a meatloaf, but trust me, it is worth the time spent. I'm worried that I've ruined other meatloaves for myself. I am also aware that this is an awful lot of back patting, but I have to say that I am proud of this one, if you can't tell.