The Unique American Vodka An Expert Recommends Mixing Into Margaritas And Palomas

When you think about vodka, images of martinis, Moscow mules, and bloody Marys might come to mind. The spirit blends well with these cocktails because of its main ingredients, traditionally potatoes, which lend it a clean, minimal flavor. But vodka isn't always made from potatoes. And in the case of Weber Ranch vodka, its makeup is entirely different.

Weber Ranch vodka is more like tequila. There are usually big differences between vodka and tequila; tequila is made from agave, a plant that grows in Mexico, and is aged for a few years, while vodka is rarely aged and is made from starch. Weber Ranch vodka is unique — the blend uses agave plants grown for up to seven years in Jalisco, Mexico, which are then mixed with water at the company's plant in Muenster, Texas. From there, it's distilled in copper stills custom-made for Weber Ranch.

The unusual recipe "gives it a different starting point and makes it an interesting bottle to try," says TJ Perez, assistant manager and spirits buyer for Wine Dad's wine and spirits shop in Hoboken, New Jersey. "Most people associate agave with tequila, so turning it into vodka is pretty cool." In 2026, Weber Ranch vodka won the prize for Best New Vodka at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The judging panel praised its flavor, saying, "The palate layers honey, chocolate-caramel richness, and a gentle chili warmth over pear and green apple, with lime peel and mineral notes carrying through a nice, lingering finish."