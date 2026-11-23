One of the coziest, most nostalgic sandwiches you can make is a grilled cheese. Most iterations are as simple as can be because you only have to use three main ingredients — bread, butter, and cheese. But there are a ton of ways to upgrade your grilled cheese, from making Disney's grilled cheese recipe to whipping up a tasty grilled cheese sloppy joe. Some recipes call for mayo on the outside of the bread to keep it from burning in the pan. However, there's an even tastier (and more unexpected) way to brown your bread: by coating it in garlic butter.

Garlic is used as a flavor booster in both Disney's recipe and this copycat Starbucks grilled cheese recipe. To follow suit, all you have to do is make a simple spread. The Mashed garlic butter recipe instructs mixing one stick of softened, salted butter with one glove of crushed garlic and one tablespoon of chopped parsley. Spread this combination on one (or both) sides of bread before cooking your grilled cheese butter-side down. You could also add a couple tablespoons of Parmesan to the garlic butter mixture; the cheese will help the bread crisp up even more.