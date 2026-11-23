The Garlic-Packed Spread That Makes Grilled Cheese Even More Delicious
One of the coziest, most nostalgic sandwiches you can make is a grilled cheese. Most iterations are as simple as can be because you only have to use three main ingredients — bread, butter, and cheese. But there are a ton of ways to upgrade your grilled cheese, from making Disney's grilled cheese recipe to whipping up a tasty grilled cheese sloppy joe. Some recipes call for mayo on the outside of the bread to keep it from burning in the pan. However, there's an even tastier (and more unexpected) way to brown your bread: by coating it in garlic butter.
Garlic is used as a flavor booster in both Disney's recipe and this copycat Starbucks grilled cheese recipe. To follow suit, all you have to do is make a simple spread. The Mashed garlic butter recipe instructs mixing one stick of softened, salted butter with one glove of crushed garlic and one tablespoon of chopped parsley. Spread this combination on one (or both) sides of bread before cooking your grilled cheese butter-side down. You could also add a couple tablespoons of Parmesan to the garlic butter mixture; the cheese will help the bread crisp up even more.
Other ways to jazz up your grilled cheese
According to Reddit, one shortcut for making garlic butter grilled cheese is using actual slices of garlic bread for the outside of the sandwich. Users recommend keeping frozen Texas toast on hand for when the craving strikes. This bread already has garlic and herbs on top, but you can add more of your DIY garlic butter spread or buy a store-bought version from brands like Kerrygold, Land O Lakes, and Trader Joe's. Regardless, you can keep the leftover garlic butter fresh for up to a few months in the freezer. You could also add additional ingredients to your grilled cheese, including pesto, avocado, bacon, or roasted red peppers.
Redditors caution against using high heat when cooking a grilled cheese with garlic butter on the bread's exterior. Keeping the pan on low or medium will prevent the garlic from burning. Of course, a grilled cheese wouldn't be the same without some tomato soup on the side. The extra-garlicky flavor matches perfectly with this creamy tomato basil soup recipe. But it could also be delicious — and even heartier — with French onion soup or creamy pumpkin soup. Just be sure to make extra, because you'll be wanting seconds...and probably thirds.