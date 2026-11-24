5 Tips For The Best Ribeye Steak From Ruth's Chris
Whether you're a loyal customer or have simply wondered why it has such a confusing name, Ruth's Chris is a steakhouse legend. The upscale chain operates over 150 locations across 21 countries, with fans praising its solid steaks, consistent quality, top-notch service, and stellar side selection (which makes it a steakhouse chain where the sides just might outshine the steak).
However, one of the most popular items on the Ruth's Chris menu is ribeye. The coveted cut is beloved for its rich marbling, unparalleled juiciness, and intense flavor, and Ruth's Chris version is no exception. One Redditor gushed, "I've been to many, many upscale swanky steakhouses, yet Ruth's Chris is by far my favorite ... they consistently cook up a phenomenal ribeye." This reliable excellence comes with a price tag to match — a ribeye typically costs between $70 and $155, depending on the location and exact cut.
We're all for a good splurge if you can swing it, especially considering a perfectly cooked steak is one of life's greatest pleasures. However, if you're going to shell out $100 or more for a plate of food, it's important to maximize your dining experience. Luckily, we've got you covered with these five tips for ordering the best ribeye steak from Ruth's Chris. You can upgrade to the cowboy ribeye, order it Oscar style, add a blue cheese crust, get it without butter, and choose the perfect doneness level for your taste.
Choose the perfect doneness level
One of the biggest reasons to dine at Ruth's Chris rather than cooking a restaurant-quality steak at home is the steakhouse employs technology that you simply can't use in the home kitchen. For example, they broil steaks at 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit in a proprietary oven invented by founder Ruth Fertel herself and serve them on sizzling hot plates heated to around 500 degrees Fahrenheit. This scalding hot plate has the wonderful effect of keeping food warm throughout your meal, but it also means your steak will keep cooking a bit after it's served. As such, Ruth's Chris recommends ordering your steak one step below your usual level of doneness – for example, if you normally go for medium, you may want to opt for medium rare.
How much you like your meat cooked is a matter of personal preference (although you should never order your steak well done because it's overcooked and you could end up with inferior meat). However, experts tend to agree medium rare is the ideal doneness level for a maximally juicy and tender ribeye: Hot enough for the fat to get deliciously melty, but not so hot as to become dry and tough. Some diners prefer their ribeye closer to medium, so the fat renders more. With that in mind, it's advisable to order your Ruth's Chris ribeye steak rare or medium rare for the ideal doneness.
Upgrade to cowboy ribeye
In addition to the classic 16-ounce boneless ribeye, most Ruth's Chris locations offer a 26-ounce bone-in cowboy ribeye. According to Ruth's Chris, one theory cowboy ribeye is named as such is because Old West cattle drivers would hold the steak cut by the bone and eat it with their bare hands. This story may be apocryphal, but what is clear is cowboy ribeye is one of the best cuts you can buy. Prices vary by location, but Ruth's Chris cowboy ribeye typically costs just $11 more than the standard ribeye. Many fans agreed the upgrade is well worth it, citing the bigger bone-in steak is far superior.
On Reddit, one person said, "I get the cowboy ribeye every time I go there ... It's a d*mn good steak." Another user wrote, "That is one of my favorite cuts. They have an amazing reputation, and I can't think of any steak I would prefer more if cooked properly." If you want to take your steak experience to the next level, the cowboy ribeye may be where it's at.
Ask for no butter on your steak
Finishing steaks with a generous slathering of butter has been a signature Ruth's Chris touch since the steakhouse's conception (in fact, one of the secrets Ruth's Chris never wanted you to know is the butter might be better than the steak). However, many diners find the pool of butter is a little too much and can distract from the steak itself, especially since ribeye is already quite rich. Luckily, there's an easy solution for this issue — simply ask for your ribeye to be served without butter.
Ruth's Chris allows customers to specify extra butter or no butter on their steak, so if you'd like a slightly lighter experience that may allow you to better appreciate the flavor of the meat itself, just ask for no butter when making your order. As an added benefit, this may save you from a hefty dry-cleaning bill, as customers have complained the sizzling butter on Ruth's Chris ultra-hot plates can easily spatter, leaving stubborn stains on your fancy steakhouse clothing (Ruth's Chris has a strict dress code, so don't wear a tank top and cutoffs).
Order your ribeye Oscar style
Steak Oscar is a classic dish that entails serving steak topped with crab meat, asparagus, and béarnaise sauce. If this sounds like a meal fit for a king or queen, it is – as legend has it, King Oscar II of Sweden was particularly fond of the decadent combination of ingredients, so the serving style was named in his honor. It seems Oscar himself was partial to veal, but these days Oscar-style steak is the most popular variation (which is perhaps for the best, since veal is one of the most controversial foods on U.S. menus).
Luckily, you don't have to be royalty to enjoy Oscar-style ribeye at Ruth's Chris. The steakhouse allows customers to order any steak Oscar style, but ribeye works particularly well because of its rich flavor and hearty texture. On Reddit, one user said, "I thought the ribeye was perfect there, and was only made better by ordering it 'Oscar Style.'" If you'd like to try the majestic upgrade for yourself, it typically costs about $22 to $26, and considering that you're getting lump crabmeat, asparagus, and béarnaise sauce, it's a royally good deal (for context, a side of asparagus alone costs $15 at Ruth's Chris).
Add a blue cheese crust
Whether you spell it bleu or blue, this pungent cheese, which was invented by accident, tends to be controversial — some people can't stand it and others can't get enough. Luckily for fans of the tastefully moldy cheese, Ruth's Chris offers a blue cheese crust that can be added to any entree. Almost any steak is begging for blue cheese, but juicy, fatty ribeye balances particularly well with the pungent tang of the cultured dairy.
The blue cheese crust at Ruth's Chris contains an extra punch of roasted garlic and panko breadcrumbs for a satisfying crunch and flavor that easily takes a plain ribeye to the next level. The cherry on top? At the time of writing, the upgrade costs just $7 or $8, firmly establishing it as one of the cheapest items at Ruth's Chris. One Redditor ordered Ruth's Chris filet with the blue cheese crust and glass of red wine, describing the combo as "OUT. OF. THIS. WORLD." Adding a blue cheese crust is a prime way to give your Ruth's Chris ribeye a serious flavor boost for just a few bucks.