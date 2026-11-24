Whether you're a loyal customer or have simply wondered why it has such a confusing name, Ruth's Chris is a steakhouse legend. The upscale chain operates over 150 locations across 21 countries, with fans praising its solid steaks, consistent quality, top-notch service, and stellar side selection (which makes it a steakhouse chain where the sides just might outshine the steak).

However, one of the most popular items on the Ruth's Chris menu is ribeye. The coveted cut is beloved for its rich marbling, unparalleled juiciness, and intense flavor, and Ruth's Chris version is no exception. One Redditor gushed, "I've been to many, many upscale swanky steakhouses, yet Ruth's Chris is by far my favorite ... they consistently cook up a phenomenal ribeye." This reliable excellence comes with a price tag to match — a ribeye typically costs between $70 and $155, depending on the location and exact cut.

We're all for a good splurge if you can swing it, especially considering a perfectly cooked steak is one of life's greatest pleasures. However, if you're going to shell out $100 or more for a plate of food, it's important to maximize your dining experience. Luckily, we've got you covered with these five tips for ordering the best ribeye steak from Ruth's Chris. You can upgrade to the cowboy ribeye, order it Oscar style, add a blue cheese crust, get it without butter, and choose the perfect doneness level for your taste.