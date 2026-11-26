Whether you're a sommelier or casual imbiber, there's a lot you should know about the different types of white wine. They come in many flavor profiles, and your favorite wine actually says a lot about you and your palate. You may like sweet and fruity, dry and crisp, or something in between — and several white wine varietals fit the bill. A good place to start is with two of the most popular kinds: Riesling and sauvignon blanc.

Although they're both made from fermented grapes, these wines are fairly different. Riesling originated in Germany; it's now commonly produced in France, Austria, Australia, and the U.S. Sauvignon blanc, on the other hand, comes from areas like northern California and Marlborough in New Zealand. In a certain part of France, sauvignon blanc is known as Sancerre, named after the region where it's grown. The growing conditions of these various places — and the unique grapes they're made from — give Riesling and sauvignon blanc many similarities and differences.