Aldi Shoppers Loved These 10 New (And Returning) Desserts In 2026
Aldi has a unique way of doing things compared to other retailers. It embraces a barebones business model that includes eschewing music in stores, using shipping boxes to display items, and keeping name-brand goods to a minimum. This approach helps make Aldi affordable, but the quality of the chain's private label products is another big draw. Many consumers enjoy discovering new snacks and sweets or seeing familiar goodies make a temporary return. That brings us to the best desserts at Aldi in 2026, a list that was compiled with the help of customer commentary and reviews. Today we're highlighting decadent seasonal cheesecakes, lemony ice cream sandwiches, heart-shaped macarons, frozen tartlets, chocolate snacks, and more.
We hope shoppers who sought out these sweets had a chance to try them. Aldi Finds are seasonal in nature and only available in limited amounts to make room for new goods each week. So once an item is gone, it may be gone for good. Then there's the fact that popular products tend to sell out quickly. Some people even avoid Aldi due to product scarcity and the frustration it causes. The good news is that a different batch of Finds arrives every week, which means it may not be long before another potentially impressive dessert hits shelves.
Specially Selected Heart Shaped Macarons
Specially Selected Heart Shaped Macarons were one of our best Aldi Valentines Finds of 2026. The store offers different varieties of this tasty French cookie (not to be confused with macaroons), including lots of seasonal flavors. Generally speaking, Aldi's macaron selection gets high praise for taste and affordability. A fan on Reddit warned about the spring flavors, "Do not get these guys. You will become addicted and then when they're not in stock you will be depressed. Ask me how I know."
Sundae Shoppe Mini Fruit Coated Bars
These Sundae Shoppe Mini Fruit Coated Bars got a positively hungry reception in 2024 from Facebook users who discussed scarfing them down. 2026 brought more praise. The bars came in two varieties (mixed berry and tropical fruit) with a creamy vanilla-flavored dessert inside. "So delicious!!" declared a member of the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook. And according to a Redditor, "[Mini Fruit Coated Bars] are delish. I like how the fruit coating is soft, not crunchy like a chocolate-dipped bar usually is."
Bake Shop Lemon Streusel Cake
Some folks might remember munching on Aldi's Bake Shop Lemon Streusel Cake in 2025 or may have raved about an iteration of it back in 2020. It showed up again in March 2026 and really appealed to our inner Sansa Stark and her love of lemon cakes. Others just seemed to find it appealing, period. "This might be the best lemon cake I've ever had in my life," said a poster on r/aldi. A commenter admitted, "It took everything in me to not eat the whole thing in one sitting," while another Aldi shopper said, "[N]o cutting slices. [J]ust used a spoon."
Benton's Mini Waffle Cones with Milk Chocolate & Dark Chocolate
Aldi decides its Best New Product Awards each year via consumer survey. In 2026, two sweet snacks were featured on the list: Benton's Mini Waffle Cones with Milk Chocolate and Benton's Mini Waffle Cones with Dark Chocolate. Think of them as the best part of Nutty Buddy ice cream bars, meaning the chocolate tip nestled in the deepest part of the waffle cone (though these treats aren't frozen).
Specially Selected Pumpkin Cream Cheese Blossoms
Featured in our list of the best fall pastries at Aldi, Specially Selected Pumpkin Cream Cheese Blossoms boasted a pumpkin cream cheese filling inside a glazed, caramel-topped pastry. One Redditor said, "[They're] better than any pumpkin pie I've had on a holiday." The seasonal dessert was also declared a "9/10" when served alongside the store's Specially Selected Vanilla Premium Ice Cream in another Reddit thread.
Specially Selected Mini Tarts Lemon Meringue
Aldi's Specially Selected Lemon Meringue Mini Tarts arrived at the chain in summer 2026. In addition to the visual appeal and convenience of these easy desserts, their flavor gave Aldi fans plenty to talk about online. "Second time buying them. They are so so good," declared a post on r/aldi. And in another Reddit post, a shopper said, "I grabbed four boxes because I knew I'd love them. I was right!"
Benton's Orange Cremesicle Sandwich Cookies
Included in our list of the best Aldi Finds of July 2026, Benton's Orange Cremesicle Sandwich Cookies were created as an homage to the creamy orange ice cream bars of the same name. "These taste just like a creamsicle!" declared a commenter on Facebook. And a poster on the Aldi Finds and Food Reviews group said, "These cookies are a dream and a great summer flavor."
Choceur Love Around The World Dubai
From Aldi's beloved chocolate line, Choceur Love Around The World offered a Dubai flavor earlier this year consisting of milk chocolate candies, pistachio filling, and crunchy bits inside. Named one of the best Aldi Finds in January 2026, these decadent chocolates also received some nice buzz on social media. "Yes I love them," said one fan on a Facebook post praising the chocolates. "Need to get more. My box didn't last long."
Sundae Shoppe Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches
Back in 2025 a Facebook user described Sundae Shoppe Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches as "little lemony pieces of heaven." Luckily when they went away, paradise was not lost. The treats returned and earned a spot on the list of the best Finds of June 2026. "GUYS. OMG. SO GOOD. AMAZING. 10/10," proclaimed a Reddit post, while a Facebook commenter said, "These are so good. Very light and refreshing." This and other lemon-centric products at Aldi help Alex's Lemonade Stand, a charity that raises funds for childhood cancer research and assists families in the midst of treatment.
Aldi Pumpkin Cheesecake
Released in October 2026, the Aldi Pumpkin Cheesecake offered an alternative to pumpkin pie and other fall goodies. On Reddit, someone said of the thaw-and-serve dessert, "10/10...Highly recommend!" Another Redditor stated, "It's very good, and very rich...we had company over and it was a big hit" (though they admitted the treat was a touch sweet for their preferences). In case you were wondering, here's how Aldi chooses its special buys to keep shoppers coming back for more.