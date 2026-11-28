5 Chicken Chains That Are Completely Overpriced (And Where To Eat Instead)
Americans love chicken. In this decade, we've had a chicken sandwich war and reoccurring chicken shortages. Fast food chicken tenders have taken over chains. And this year, fried chicken chains are expanding further throughout the country, even abroad. But through all these eras in the chicken industry, there is a dark cloud that looms over every company's product development plans, marketing strategies, and customer retention efforts: inflation.
Commodity prices have been increasing across the board, but the toughest one to deal with is food inflation. Food is a basic necessity, and many will sacrifice other wants and needs to prioritize getting food on the table. There are ways to limit food expenses, like buying groceries and eating home-cooked meals more often than eating out. But of course, there are times when our best option is to order takeout or eat at a fast-food joint. And when you're craving anything chicken, a number of chicken chains will no doubt go through your head right away.
In the face of ever-increasing fast-food prices, wouldn't it be ideal to know which chicken chains are too expensive for comfort, and which ones offer better deals? It will help you save even just a couple of dollars, and it can potentially add up to a large sum over time. Read on to find out which chicken chains are overpriced, and which are more affordable alternatives where you can eat instead.
Methodology
The purpose of this article is to identify chicken chains that customers consider overpriced, especially when compared to more affordable competitors. Knowing the latter can hopefully help people decide where to eat instead, if they're eating on a budget.
We looked at social media and online forums such as Reddit to get an idea of what customers consider overpriced and affordable. But we can't rely on feedback alone, since they are subjective. We needed concrete information that we can confidently use as basis when we determine which chicken chains are overpriced or not.
To do this, we looked at the most recent menus we can find of mainstream fast-food and fast-casual chicken chains. We set the geographic limit to Houston, Texas, to avoid regional pricing disparities. Next, we identified common menu items that can serve as bases of comparison, such as chicken tender combo meals, family boxes, chicken sandwiches, bone-in fried chicken, and sides like fries and biscuits. We also compared the prices of these popular menu items, then determined which chicken chains are currently more expensive or more affordable.
Overpriced: Raising Caine's
Raising Cane's is widely acknowledged as one of, if not the most expensive chicken chain in the country today. A meal here can cost an average of $15-$20, give or take a couple dollars if we consider the differences in regional pricing. If you're particularly hungry and want a full meal, a three-piece chicken finger combo costs $9.89 while a Caniac (the six-piece chicken fingers combo with Texas toast, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, two sauces, and a drink) costs $16.89. With tax, the Caniac costs over $18 in total.
"I am absolutely shocked that this little box of s*** costs $18. It used to be $9.79," one disappointed redditor wrote, adding that they thought the tenders are also no longer as large as they used to be. "[The] $5 jump for the 4 to 6 pc is crazy work," another customer vented on Reddit.
But despite its expensive prices, Raising Cane's remains to be one of the most loved chicken chains in the country. Just last year, it overtook KFC as the third largest fast-food chicken chain in terms of sales, according to QSR Magazine. Maintaining a small menu and developing a "craveable" chicken tenders recipe clearly paid off for the chain, having attracted customers who don't mind paying extra for quality food.
Affordable: Sonic Drive-In
If you're not going to Raising Cane's because you find its tenders too expensive, then you might consider visiting Sonic Drive-In, which isn't technically a chicken chain but is nevertheless included in this article because it has a much more affordable chicken tender menu compared to Raising Cane's.
Sonic's chicken tender combos are priced at $5.39-$9.69; Raising Cane's combos, on the other hand, start at $9.89, and go up to $16.89. One might argue that Raising Cane's adds coleslaw and Texas Toast on top of the usual sauce, fries, and drink, but customers who simply want tenders can do without these add-ons. Sonic offers more options for solo and combo orders, and all are more affordable than Raising Cane's. Ordering from the app might also give you a BOGO deal, so the chain is a sensible alternative if price is a big concern.
But what about the chicken, do Sonic's tenders hold up against its more expensive competition? "The tenders were actually crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside," one customer posted on Reddit, with others agreeing that they are surprisingly good. If you're not purposefully looking for tenders that are better than Raising Cane's in crispiness, thickness, and overall quality, Sonic can satisfy your cravings without costing you as much. The drive-in is also popular for its milkshakes, which you can add to your order ($3.29 – $5.59), and potentially still pay less for your meal than if you go to Raising Cane's.
Overpriced: Popeyes
Popeyes is undeniably one of the more popular chicken chains in the country. It is also one of the pricier ones, if you look at its chicken menu. The Cajun-inspired three-piece chicken tenders meal costs $10.69; the five-piece tenders are $12.29, whether you order crispy classic, crispy spicy, or blackened (unbreaded) tenders. These prices are for a la carte tenders, by the way; if you want drinks and a side of fries and a biscuit, it will cost you around $3 more.
Popeye's is famous for its biscuits, too. Buttery with a crumbly exterior and fluffy when fresh, the biscuits can be a tastier alternative to regular sandwich buns. So, on days when you want to indulge in a Honey Chicken Biscuit, you'll be paying $5 for an a la carte sandwich, or $8.99 for a combo with fries and a regular drink. Both options are more expensive than a competitor, which we'll talk about shortly.
The chain that started the legendary chicken sandwich wars has been through many ups and downs over the last few decades. But despite the challenges, which include customer complaints about the prices being higher than ever, Popeyes remains one of the top chicken chains in the country — the second largest chicken chain, to be exact, according to QSR Magazine. Many love its moist tenders with nicely-seasoned, crispy breading.
Affordable: Bojangles
If you're craving Cajun chicken at more affordable prices, Bojangles would be a great choice. It also offers Cajun chicken, and its biscuits are just as well-liked (some even say Bojangles biscuits taste better) as other chains who offer them. Even better, Bojangles' individual meals are cheaper than Popeyes. Take the five-piece combo, for example. For $12.79, you get five chicken tenders, a regular drink, one biscuit, and a choice between fries or a Fixin'. The same amount will only get you an a la carte meal at Popeyes. Bo's three-piece tenders combo is an even better deal. It is 90 cents cheaper than a three-piece a la carte from Popeyes, but it also comes with a drink, biscuit, and fries or Fixin'.
Bojangles also has slightly more affordable fries ($4.99 vs. $5.99 for large fries) and chicken biscuit sandwiches ($7.29 vs. $8.99 for a combo meal) compared to Popeyes. Unfortunately, the opposite is true when it comes to the box sets or Family Meals. The 12-piece and 16-piece tenders at Bojangles are more expensive by $3 compared to Popeyes. There are also fewer biscuits and just one regular Fixin' in Bo's boxes, whereas Popeyes' Family Meals have two more biscuits plus two to three large sides per Family Meal.
In a nutshell, ordering food for one or a couple of people is cheaper at Bojangles. But if you're buying for the whole family or a group, then you may consider the more expensive Popeyes.
Overpriced: Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A is another well-known expensive chicken chain. So many customers have gone online to express their shock and dismay about the chain's ever-increasing prices. Many may acknowledge that fast-food price increases are inevitable because of the rising costs of fuel, ingredients, and other economic factors, but it doesn't make it less frustrating.
One customer from SoCal complained on Reddit, "$10.35 for just the [Chick-fil-A Chicken] sandwich is insane," . Other customers chimed in and shared how much the same entree costs at their local Chick-fil-A. The prices differ from city to city, of course, but the sentiments are the same: too expensive for a chicken sandwich. In Houston, the same sandwich is half the price as SoCal: $4.99, up to $8.95 with a side and drink. Less expensive, yes, but you can get a similar sandwich for just a third of the price from another chain — more on that below.
Chick-fil-A's chicken tenders meals are also pricier than others. The four-piece combo with a drink and fries costs $10.99. But Sonic has a similar meal for a dollar less; and for only 30 cents more, you can get the same food plus a biscuit at Bojangles.
Fortunately for Chick-fil-A, having an expensive image isn't hurting its bottom line. The chain is still QSR's No. 1 chicken chain in the country, and the ACSI's (American Customer Satisfaction Index) highest-rated quick-service restaurant for 11 consecutive years (via QSR Magazine).
Affordable: McDonald's
If Chick-fil-A has consistently been QSR 50's No.1 biggest chain in the chicken category, McDonald's is the No. 1 biggest fast-food brand of 2026, overall (via QSR Magazine). A legacy brand recognizable worldwide, McDonald's benefits greatly from economies of scale, which is partly why its food is more affordable than other smaller chicken chains. For example, McDonald's four-piece chicken tenders combo is $1.60 cheaper than Chick-fil-A's, although both meals offer the same food (chicken tenders, a side, and a drink).
McDonald's also has cheaper nuggets, which starts at $2.29 for four pieces. The 10-piece nuggets meal with fries and drink is $7.79, cheaper than Chick-fil-A's eight-piece meal, which costs $9.29. But the most affordable chicken item you can get from McDonald's is the McChicken sandwich. It's in the Under $3 menu and sells for $1.69. The McCrispy, which has a seasoned, boneless chicken breast instead of the chicken meat patty used in the McChicken, starts at $7.19 as an extra value meal with a regular drink and fries. Both meals are cheaper than the Chick-fil-A' Chicken meal, which starts at $9.19 in Houston.
McDonald's is indisputably the go-to chain for many people whenever they crave affordable, fast-food chicken. But despite its low prices, there are still people who struggle to afford them. This tells a lot about the current food inflation trend and also explains why it helps to know which chicken chains are overpriced, and which ones are not.
Overpriced: Buffalo Wild Wings
Now, let's talk about wings. Everyone loves wings, whether deep-fried and crunchy or slathered in savory sauce. It is the go-to snack when people are watching sports or having beer with friends. Given these scenarios, it is unsurprising that Buffalo Wild Wings has also become a go-to sports bar chain where people look forward to all kinds of sports shown on numerous televisions, cold drinks, and baskets upon baskets of chicken wings.
Buffalo Wild Wings is a bar-and-restaurant chain, so don't expect fast-food prices here. Even frequent customers acknowledge that its food is expensive. Its traditional wings start at $10.99 for six pieces, and you can get 30 for $40.99. Boneless wings, meanwhile, cost $9.99 for six, $37.49 for 30. If you want a combo of six traditional and six boneless wings plus fries and coleslaw (no drink, unfortunately), you pay $24.99.
Buffalo Wild Wings' chicken tenders — the Crispy Chicken Dippers — are also expensive compared to its direct competitor, as you'll see in a bit. They cost $10.99 for three pieces, and $14.99 for five. They are served with fries, so that's something (also still without a drink). At these prices, you'll want to hang out properly at the restaurant and take your time watching a game on the TV, maybe order a beer, enjoy the air conditioning when it's summer ... anything to take your mind off the fact that Buffalo Wild Wings is more expensive than its fiercest competitor.
Affordable: Wingstop
Wingstop is the restaurant chain to visit when your budget is limited, but you're craving chicken wings so badly. It is also the most accessible, having more locations around the country than Buffalo Wild Wings. It has a sports bar concept, but only a few locations actually have a bar. And so, Wingstop became more known for takeout wings. Fun fact, carry-out and deliveries made up 80% of its sales, even before the COVID-19 pandemic (via NRN).
Wingstop is the more affordable option for chicken wings. Its 15-piece wings combo, for example, costs $25.19-$26.99. It comes with a drink and a side of fries or veggie sticks. For nearly the same price ($24.99), Buffalo Wild Wings offers only a 12-piece combo, with fries and chile-lime slaw. If you want a chicken sandwich meal with a side and drink, Wingstop costs only $8.49; at Buffalo Wild Wings, it's $10.49 (and yep, still without a drink).
Perhaps the only issue with Wingstop is that you have to find a location that makes really good wings. Customers say the quality of the food tends to vary per location. "They are the most consistently inconsistent restaurant ever. If you go to one and it is good it will be good every single time, and the same goes for if it sucks," said a customer on Reddit. It's sad, because getting bad wings from a sub-par location still means money's wasted, no matter how little you paid.
Overpriced: Zaxby's
Zaxby's is another go-to chain for chicken tenders and wings. The food is on the pricier end, although its chicken tenders are slightly less expensive than Buffalo Wild Wings. For example, the three-piece tenders meal with dip, toast, fries, and a small drink are bundled for $9.99 — cheaper and gives you more food than the three-piece tenders with fries Buffalo Wild Wings, which costs $10.99.
Zaxby's also offers more value for money over Buffalo Wild Wings when it comes to chicken wings. Five pieces of boneless or traditional wings, plus toast, fries, and a drink, start at $10.99 at Zaxby's. The same price only gets you six traditional wings at Buffalo Wild Wings, nothing else. Zaxby's is the better deal, but of course, it still doesn't beat Wingstop. If you have $15.99 to spend, for example, you can get 10 pieces of bone-in wings from both Zaxby's and Buffalo Wild Wings. But at Wingstop, you'll have the same number of wings, plus a side and drink.
Here are more examples of how Zaxby's is overpriced compared to Wingstop. Its Signature and Grilled Chicken Sandwich meals, which come with fries and a drink, both cost $11.99. Both are way more expensive than Wingstop's Chicken Sandwich combo, which is only $8.49. For chicken tenders, Zaxby's has a four-piece combo for $12.99, which costs the same as a five-piece combo at Wingstop.
Affordable: KFC
Wondering where you can find the most affordable chicken wings, more affordable than even Wingstop? If you're lucky, you might get some from KFC. The chicken chain named after the world's most famous colonel launched a $10 Bucket of the Day deal in 2026, which is an extended version of its beloved $10 Tuesdays.
On certain days of the week, customers can enjoy a bucket full of KFC's best-selling staples for only $10. Thursday is crispy hot wings day, and you can buy 10 pieces of bone-in, marinated, hand-breaded wings. This is probably the cheapest fast-food wings you can get (10 wings at Zaxby's, Wingstop, and Buffalo Wild Wings average $15, in comparison). The downside to this promo? You can only enjoy it once a week, and only if the locations in your area offer the promo.
Still, there's no reason to be glum. KFC's prices are comparable to McDonald's. Its classic chicken sandwich with fries and drink, for example, costs $7.99, which is around the same price as the McCrispy extra value meals. KFC also has more affordable chicken nuggets compared to most fast-food chains. It has a 12-piece nuggets meal with a biscuit, side, and drink for only $12.99. Of course, there's also the Original Recipe fried chicken. You can get more bang for buck if you purchase a Family Meal, which starts at $18.99 for an eight-piece a la carte.