Americans love chicken. In this decade, we've had a chicken sandwich war and reoccurring chicken shortages. Fast food chicken tenders have taken over chains. And this year, fried chicken chains are expanding further throughout the country, even abroad. But through all these eras in the chicken industry, there is a dark cloud that looms over every company's product development plans, marketing strategies, and customer retention efforts: inflation.

Commodity prices have been increasing across the board, but the toughest one to deal with is food inflation. Food is a basic necessity, and many will sacrifice other wants and needs to prioritize getting food on the table. There are ways to limit food expenses, like buying groceries and eating home-cooked meals more often than eating out. But of course, there are times when our best option is to order takeout or eat at a fast-food joint. And when you're craving anything chicken, a number of chicken chains will no doubt go through your head right away.

In the face of ever-increasing fast-food prices, wouldn't it be ideal to know which chicken chains are too expensive for comfort, and which ones offer better deals? It will help you save even just a couple of dollars, and it can potentially add up to a large sum over time. Read on to find out which chicken chains are overpriced, and which are more affordable alternatives where you can eat instead.