15 Recipes That Put Quinoa In The Limelight

Packed full of nutritional value, quinoa is a carby grain that tastes downright delicious. Before you reach for rice or potatoes, you might want to consider swapping these out from time to time and adding quinoa into your diet, too. Easy to cook, these grains have been around for a long time. That doesn't mean to say that they don't fit right in with modern dishes from deconstructed bowl recipes to classic veggie delights, and even plates inspired by Asian cooking.

Enjoy quinoa served hot or cold, with savory sides and entrées, plus sweet treats, too. It pairs well with cheese, spices, and citrusy dressings, as well as Mediterranean salad veggies. Don't just add a spoonful on the side of your plate as an afterthought, though. It deserves more attention.

Rather than seeing this super grain as an add-on, it's time to check out some recipes that put quinoa in the limelight.