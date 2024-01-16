21 Potato Recipes For A Super Bowl Touchdown Celebration

Potato dishes may be the unsung MVPs of your Super Bowl party. They wait on the sidelines to act as the accompaniment to a more game-worthy entrée, waiting for a spot in the lineup but always stuck on the bench instead. But thoughtful potato selections can actually pull the whole thing together. So why not scout the best positions for this humble power player and find creative ways to make them first-string starters?

No matter how you prefer them, potatoes are nearly always the perfect teammate for the heartiest meat options on the field. With enough culinary creativity in play, a prime potato creation can even become a starchy superstar that scores big at your celebration.

What special plays can you execute with potatoes to make them an integral part of your championship party spread? We've huddled up some of the best possibilities for getting your potato selections to the end zone and scoring the extra point with your friends and family. Even if you're the only one invited to your Super Bowl celebration, having these crowd-pleasing potato recipes on your table is sure to be a game-winning catch.