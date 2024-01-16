21 Potato Recipes For A Super Bowl Touchdown Celebration
Potato dishes may be the unsung MVPs of your Super Bowl party. They wait on the sidelines to act as the accompaniment to a more game-worthy entrée, waiting for a spot in the lineup but always stuck on the bench instead. But thoughtful potato selections can actually pull the whole thing together. So why not scout the best positions for this humble power player and find creative ways to make them first-string starters?
No matter how you prefer them, potatoes are nearly always the perfect teammate for the heartiest meat options on the field. With enough culinary creativity in play, a prime potato creation can even become a starchy superstar that scores big at your celebration.
What special plays can you execute with potatoes to make them an integral part of your championship party spread? We've huddled up some of the best possibilities for getting your potato selections to the end zone and scoring the extra point with your friends and family. Even if you're the only one invited to your Super Bowl celebration, having these crowd-pleasing potato recipes on your table is sure to be a game-winning catch.
1. Brie And Bacon Potato Skins
It's easy enough to turn simple potato skins into a fancier affair if your guests have more elevated tastes. Add a bit of brie and some smoky bacon to the usual sour cream and cheddar cheese blend and you have savory skins you can enjoy with beer or Champagne, depending on how well your team is doing. When bar bites are this bougie, everybody wins.
The cook time for these potato skins is more than an hour, so be ready to work ahead in the kitchen to have them kickoff-ready.
Recipe: Brie And Bacon Potato Skins
2. Potato Rosti
Potato rosti are hashbrowns with ambition, though they may be easier to make than your standard potato picks. All you need are potatoes, butter, and the classic duo of salt and pepper. With that, you have the makings of a batch of tender, crispy rosti that pair perfectly with any main dish on your roster.
If you're looking to dress your rosti up for the occasion, try a dollop of rich sour cream or even a spoonful of your favorite jam for a spike of sweetness.
Recipe: Potato Rosti
3. Easy Loaded Potato Skins
Who could say no to the small bite classic, the potato skin? This version teams cream cheese up with cheddar and tops the filling with bacon and chives for a combination that always comes through in a clutch. When these crisp, fluffy spuds fill the house with intoxicating aroma, the game shifts into high gear.
There's a bit of labor involved preparing the filling, so don't be afraid to call in your back bench to help with the work.
Recipe: Easy Loaded Potato Skins
4. Loaded Baked Potato Totchos
Your top pick for the easiest potato dish of the day is undoubtedly a tray of loaded baked potato totchos. A sack of frozen tater tots cuts down on prep, while an array of familiar baked potato toppings adds layers of flavor without adding to your kitchen time. They'll get you into the end zone quickly and cleanly so you can enjoy the game with your crew.
Double up on this tray bake so you'll have plenty for guests, plus a bunch to enjoy after the final score.
Recipe: Loaded Baked Potato Totchos
5. Copycat KFC Fried Potato Wedges
No need to call up food delivery to bring your favorite fast food taters for game day when you can make your own KFC fried potato wedges at home. The famous coating is easy to replicate, and the seasonings will remind you that, with a little ingenuity, even the best drive-thru options can take the field.
Whip up a batch of your own spicy ketchup to serve them with for an added dose of goal-scoring flavor.
Recipe: Copycat KFC Fried Potato Wedges
6. Baked Cajun Sweet Potato Fries
Kick up the good times a notch or two by bringing out a platter of baked Cajun sweet potato fries. The underlying sweetness here is a fun surprise in a potato treat that's baked rather than fried, keeping healthful eating possibilities in the zone during game time.
These fries bake a bit more quickly than other recipes, so put them in if you need a quick hit to fill in the gaps in your player list.
Recipe: Baked Cajun Sweet Potato Fries
7. 5-Ingredient TGI Fridays Stuffed Potato Skin
This TGI Fridays-inspired take on stuffed potato skins will have your party goers saying "TGI Sunday!" when they hit your tailgate buffet. All your favorite players are here: Russet potatoes, gooey cheddar cheese, tangy sour cream, crisp bacon, and zesty green onions. It's an all-star line-up that's sure to energize fans of restaurant-style apps.
Throw your hungry fans for a loop by pairing them with these air fryer pretzel chicken fries for a savory scrimmage.
8. Irish Nachos
Any chance you get to reinvent a party favorite like nachos, you should do it, especially when it's an Irish spin that puts potatoes centerfield. Spud slices serve as a base for timeless baked potato add-ins like bacon and chives. The result is a huddle-up of robust flavor with a clever presentation that looks great on any table.
If you have time to work an extra meat dish into your menu, tender pulled pork makes a exceptionally strong partner for this nacho change-up.
Recipe: Irish Nachos
9. 20-Minute Air Fryer French Fries
If you have an air fryer and 20 minutes before your party starts, you have enough time to whip up fresh French fries to make your team happy. Give your spuds a good scrubbing and slice them into strips with the skin on, then toss them in oil and sprinkle them with seasoning. The air fryer will do the rest of the work while you watch the coin toss.
Go in a different direction with your dipping sauce by making a two-minute copycat Arby's sauce.
Recipe: 20-Minute Air Fryer French Fries
10. TikTok Crispy Giant French Fries
If regular-sized fries just won't cut it for your football festivities, consider sending in these giant fries as a substitute. The recipe is a viral TikTok sensation that takes potatoes to their limits of size and versatility, transforming them into something more like a breadstick than a traditional French fry. With these novelty noshes among your dishes, your guests will be cheering for more.
Each batch makes seven fries, so be prepared to double-up for a larger crowd.
Recipe: TikTok Crispy Giant French Fries
11. Air Fryer Garlic Parmesan Fries
Looking for a little extra flavor in your fries situation? How about a little garlic and parmesan to spice up the end of football season? Your part of the play is slicing russet potatoes into fry-sized slivers. Your air fryer does the rest, turning those strips plus a sprinkling of parmesan and a few cloves of garlic into a winner of a party-time treat.
Serve these key players with homemade pita pockets filled with fresh veggies and watch your crowd go wild.
Recipe: Air Fryer Garlic Parmesan Fries
12. Easy Baked Samosa
These maximalist appetizers take the potato factor into global territory by incorporating them into an Indian street food favorite packed with flavor. Pre-made phyllo dough huddled around tender potatoes and peas, seasoned with chicken stock and curry, are the unexpected play your team won't see coming. It's a simple way to get this crispy snack all wrapped up.
When all your ingredients are lined up, you'll have your batch of samosas warmed up and on the field in less than an hour.
Recipe: Easy Baked Samosa
13. Sweet Potato Latkes
Latkes may be a Hanukkah favorite, but that doesn't mean you can't also haul them out for Super Bowl celebrations. This contemporary version of the classic recipe puts sweet potatoes in starting position for a blast of flavor you won't find in the typical latke. Green onions are on deck to make sure the savory and sweet play nicely together the whole game through.
While you're at it, take an easy homemade sour cream for a trial run as a tangy topper on these.
Recipe: Sweet Potato Latkes
14. Homemade Potato Chip
Leave the bagged chips in the locker room and get your guests geared up for victory with your own homemade potato chips. A mandolin slicer makes it easy to create chip-thin pieces you then brush with oil and sprinkle with salt and paprika. A quick 15 minutes in the oven and you have crave-worthy crisps for your ravenous crowd.
Adding garlic, onion, and dill to your seasoning selections will give you a flavorful array to rival store-bought chips.
Recipe: Homemade Potato Chip
15. Crispy Sweet Potato Fries
Bring a healthier version of traditional fries to the party with a batch of crispy sweet potato fries in your playbook. You'll have extra fiber and antioxidants running sneaky interference through your party spread, as well as extra flavor that makes Super Bowl munching feel like you've won tickets to the VIP box.
Throw your crew for a loop by setting out a dish of sweet chili sauce to use as a dynamite dipper.
Recipe: Crispy Sweet Potato Fries
16. Pork Loaded French Fries
For a potato pan bake that eats like a full-fledged meal, topping French fries with succulent pulled pork is a fumble-free way to blend entrée and side into a winning combination. Adding BBQ sauce and a generous helping of cheese is a perfect example of how teamwork makes the Super Bowl party menu dream work.
Lighten things up a bit with easy homemade rolls that can turn this dish into mini-sliders.
Recipe: Pork Loaded French Fries
17. Air Fryer Truffle Fries
Get in on the good stuff by using truffle oil to crisp up your air fryer potato strips. These fabulous fries are no more difficult to make than the usual version. You'll just substitute your usual oil for truffle, creating a premium punt that will go further with your guests than you might imagine!
Go simple with the dipping sauce for these top-shelf fries by whipping up a dish of homemade mayonnaise.
Recipe: Air Fryer Truffle Fries
18. Classic Jersey Disco Fries
This warm, savory take on French fry bakes might remind you of Canadian poutine. But gravy-coated Jersey disco fries pile on the mozzarella, a gooey regional replacement for cheese curds that adds luscious layers to a familiar recipe. Meanwhile, Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce in the homemade gravy jack up the flavor through the stadium roof.
Prep time is a fleet 10 minutes, but you'll need another 30 or so to bake and cool your disco fries.
Recipe: Classic Jersey Disco Fries
19. Copycat Animal Style Fries
Unleash this beast of a party treat at your tailgate get-together and watch In-N-Out fans come barreling out of their seats. Filled with all the flavor you'd find in an order of Animal Style fries from the restaurant, you can create a sheet pan-sized batch to feed the flavor fiends all at once. Watch your fingers when serving them!
Your friends will flip for these simple smash burgers, perfect for enjoying their fries with.
Recipe: Copycat Animal Style Fries
20. Homemade Air Fryer Steak Fries
Steak fries are the linebackers of the potato world, acting as bulky behemoths that offer more mass to the party line-up. Forget the skinny fries, as these beefy slices take up their share of room on the field. With simple seasonings and a 15-minute run through the air fryer, you'll have a delicious defensive line of a snack that puts satisfaction on the scoreboard.
Mix up your own Cajun spice blend and add it to bottled ketchup to give your guests something fiery to dress their fries.
Recipe: Homemade Air Fryer Steak Fries
21. Crispy Smashed Potatoes
The flattened sibling of the classic baked potato, a smashed potato is a crispy twist that serves like a fritter but tastes like heaven. Mashing each boiled potato before broiling them crisp gives the centers a fluffy texture while letting the skins get delightfully crunchy. These taters are a Hail Mary pass that's tasty enough to win the whole game.
Double cooking your smashed potatoes means you'll need an hour to get these power players from the kitchen to the table.
Recipe: Crispy Smashed Potatoes