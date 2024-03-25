12 Best Bok Choy Recipes
A versatile and nutritious leafy green, bok choy is renowned for its crisp texture and subtle flavor. It's commonly used in Asian cuisine, particularly in Chinese and Korean dishes, but its popularity has spread worldwide, taking center stage in a wide range of recipes.
From savory stir-fries to comforting soups, simple side dishes to fully loaded noodle bowls, this tasty veggie adds a refreshing crunch and a burst of freshness to any meal. But it's not just about the taste — bok choy is loaded with nutrients, too. It's rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as essential minerals like calcium and potassium that are vital for our overall well-being.
We're exploring some of our much-loved recipes that showcase the versatility of bok choy — all enhanced by the unique flavors and textures it brings. So, if you're seeking inspiration for your next meal, these dishes are sure to impress. Let's discover the mouthwatering possibilities that bok choy can bring to the table!
1. Grilled Bok Choy
We're kicking things off with a simple yet sensational recipe. Here, bok choy is prepped in minutes and cooked to perfection on the grill. It's an amazing cooking method for bringing out as much flavor as possible and charring up those edges. First, we whip up a delicious marinade with sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic, and a dash of red pepper flakes. Brush this mixture generously onto the bok choy halves, grill to perfection, and your bok choy is ready to steal the spotlight at any mealtime gathering.
Recipe: Grilled Bok Choy
2. Pork Belly Kimchi Ramen
Satisfy your soup cravings with this warming ramen, a flavor-packed dish that combines succulent pork belly, tangy kimchi, and savory ramen noodles for a bowlful of pure comfort. For the toppings, we oven bake the pork until wonderfully crisp on the outside, as well as roast the bok choy with some earthy shiitake mushroom caps. Then, add spicy kimchi to infuse the broth with its signature tang. The result is a steaming bowl of ramen that's bursting with umami goodness and just the right amount of heat.
Recipe: Pork Belly Kimchi Ramen
3. Easy Chinese Chicken And Noodle Soup
Warm your soul with a bowl of Chinese chicken and noodle soup, a dish that's brimming with savory deliciousness and nourishing ingredients. This simple recipe features aromatic garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and Chinese rice wine to create a flavorful broth that serves as the perfect base for tender shreds of cooked chicken and vibrant bok choy leaves. The fragrant soup is ladled over the noodles, and garnished with additional green onions for freshness, and if you're feeling adventurous, add a dash of chili sauce for a spicy kick.
4. Stir-Fried Udon Noodles
This tempting noodle dish is full of vibrant flavors and satisfying textures. There's tender baby bok choy, earthy shiitake mushrooms, and aromatic scallions, all stir-fried to perfection in a savory sauce infused with oyster sauce, soy sauce, honey, rice vinegar, and a touch of Sriracha for a hint of heat. The thick noodles are perfect for soaking up all the delicious flavors! Garnish with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and extra scallions for added crunch and freshness, and you'll have a satisfying meal that's as easy to make as it is to devour.
Recipe: Stir-Fried Udon Noodles
5. Slow Cooker Beef Sinigang
Experience the rich flavors of Filipino cuisine with our beef sinigang, a hearty dish that's made in the slow cooker for ultimate convenience. Tender beef chuck roast mingles with an array of vegetables, all simmered in a tangy tamarind-based broth until perfectly tender and flavorful. Once everything is cooked to perfection, finish off the dish with a splash of fish sauce for extra umami flavor, then ladle the beef sinigang into bowls and serve piping hot. With its tender meat and moreish broth, this recipe is sure to hit the spot.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Beef Sinigang
6. Vegetable Wonton Soup
Another wholesome and satisfying dish to add to your recipe repertoire, this vegetable wonton soup is perfect for chilly days or when you're craving a nourishing meal. The wonton filling includes a medley of fresh vegetables — carrots, napa cabbage, and mushrooms — all infused with soy sauce and Korean red pepper flakes for a touch of spice. Bok choy and spinach are added to the aromatic broth right at the end, bringing a final touch of greenery. With its delicate flavors and comforting warmth, this soup is sure to become a favorite.
Recipe: Vegetable Wonton Soup
7. Tantanmen Ramen
If you're looking for bold and spicy flavors, this tantanmen Ramen is a fiery dish that combines savory ground pork, a creamy soy milk broth, and a kick of chili oil. First, we marinate the ground pork in a mixture of mirin, minced garlic, ginger, spicy bean paste, and soy sauce, infusing it with rich flavors before frying. Then, we create the luscious, aromatic broth which is infused with sesame paste, bean paste, and soy sauce. When it comes to assembling the bowl, blanched baby bok choy adds a flourish of green freshness.
Recipe: Tantanmen Ramen
8. Homemade Pad See Ew
Pad see ew is a classic Thai dish that packs in the umami flavors with tender slices of flank steak, vibrant broccoli, and crisp bok choy, all stir-fried in a rich and savory sauce. A mixture of white pepper, fish sauce, rice vinegar, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, and black bean garlic paste adds complex layers of savory goodness to the chewy rice noodles. To finish, we love to top pad see ew with toasted chili seed sauce and sesame seeds for extra flavor and crunch.
Recipe: Homemade Pad See Ew
9. Chicken Chop Suey
Indulge in the savory goodness of chicken chop suey, a classic stir-fry dish with tender chicken slices and crisp vegetables in a rich, flavorful sauce. Marinated in a blend of oyster sauce, cornstarch, and Chinese cooking wine, the chicken becomes succulent and infused with aromatic flavors. A medley of garlic, bok choy, and mushrooms sizzle in the wok with a delicious umami-rich sauce that coats every ingredient for maximum taste. It's wonderful served over white rice or noodles for a satisfying meal that's bursting with Asian-inspired goodness.
Recipe: Chicken Chop Suey
10. Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
This fiery noodle soup is a soul-warming delight, and every spoonful is loaded with flavor. Beef short ribs are seasoned and roasted until golden brown and tender. Then, in a slow cooker, we combine red Thai chili paste, creamy coconut milk, and tangy lime juice to create a delicious broth. Add the browned short ribs, along with garlic, scallions, cilantro, and baby bok choy, and let them simmer and meld together. The result is a nourishing soup that's sure to invigorate your senses.
Recipe: Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
11. Spicy Noodles
We can't get enough of these simple spicy noodles, a flavor-packed sensation that are super easy to make, too. Start by boiling ramen noodles before whipping up a sauce with soy sauce, chili garlic sauce, oyster sauce, chili oil, grated ginger, brown sugar, white pepper, and minced garlic. Then, simply brown some chicken thighs, add chopped bok choy and some other fresh veggies, and stir-fry until tender. The final step is tossing everything together with the noodles to allow the flavors to meld perfectly.
Recipe: Spicy Noodles
12. Crunchy Mini Shrimp Egg Rolls
For a dish with an irresistible crunch and plenty of savory flavor, try these mini shrimp egg rolls. There are heaps of aromatic ingredients and contrasting textures, with bok choy and other vibrant veggies joining succulent sautéed shrimp and mung bean noodles in the delicious filling mixture. We simply fill egg roll wrappers with the shrimp and veggies, roll them up, and fry them in hot oil until golden brown and crispy. These are wonderful served piping hot with a scattering of sesame seeds and cilantro.
Recipe: Crunchy Mini Shrimp Egg Rolls