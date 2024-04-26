14 Spices Emeril Lagasse Swears By And How To Use Them

To know Emeril Lagasse is to know "Bam!" The charismatic chef is famous for his signature catchphrase which punctuates his enthusiastic seasoning of dishes. And the man clearly knows his seasonings: He's won impressive accolades in his 30-year-long career, from winning GQ magazine's "Chef of the Year" in 1998 to being named "Humanitarian of the Year" by the James Beard Foundation in 2013 for his efforts to further the culinary arts in America.

Most people probably know Lagasse from his numerous TV appearances, where viewers have tuned in over the years to watch him whip up culinary delights on their screens. He'd liberally sprinkle spices into his cooking to make deeper, more exciting flavors. But what are those flavor profiles the chef swears by that have made him such a success in the food business? From the tastes of Creole cooking to Chinese spices and even some sweet notes, too, here's what Emeril swears by in his kitchen — and how you can use it all to create a bit of "Bam!" in your own kitchen.