14 Ingredients To Use Instead Of Milk

We pour it over our cereal, stir it into our coffee, and use it to make everything from savory dinners to decadent sweet treats. Milk crops up in just about every aspect of our kitchen endeavors, and since we get through so much of it, it's easy to run out of this ingredient. If the next time you reach for milk you find the carton empty, there's no need to worry. There are a wide range of alternatives that can stand in for classic cow's milk, and you may well have one of them on hand.

From plant-based drinks and powders to richer options like a humble block of butter, there are many ways to swap in other ingredients you already have in the kitchen. Perhaps you'd like to add a little extra creaminess to a recipe that typically calls for milk, or you want to switch up the flavor profile of a dish. If you're preparing a meal or drink for someone who follows a dairy or lactose-free diet, we have some great options in our selection too. So, let's take a look at 14 of our favorite simple milk swaps, and explore the unique benefits that each one brings to the table.