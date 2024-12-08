13 Christmas Baking Tips From Celebrity Chefs

Christmas pudding — also known as figgy pudding or plum pudding — is a festive dessert originating from the U.K. It's a dense steamed sponge, filled with dried fruits, booze, and seasonal spices. The trouble is, figgy pudding takes a long time to make. However, British TV chef Nigella Lawson has a tip to speed up the cooking stage of Christmas pudding.

This dessert isn't a quick one, whatever you do. The first step is soaking all the dried fruits in booze, which you must do for at least 10 to 12 hours. However, you can steep the fruit for up to a week — and the longer you do, the better they're infused. Then, after mixing them together with all the other ingredients, you steam the pudding for five hours.

That might seem like an intense amount of time but you're not done yet. This is just the first cooking stage, after which you wrap the pudding in foil and set it aside until Christmas Day. You can make it up to six weeks in advance and many people think the longer, the better. On the big day, you steam it for yet another three hours. If this seems excessive, Lawson has a time for you. Using a pressure cooker can decrease the first steaming down to two hours and 20 minutes (steam it on the stovetop for the first 20 minutes) and the second steaming to just 40 minutes.