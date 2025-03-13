Mistakes Everyone Makes With Chickpeas

Research suggests that Americans are not eating enough nutrient-dense plant-based foods. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only around 10% of adults in the U.S. are eating enough vegetables, while just over 12% are eating enough fruit. This is concerning, because plant-based whole foods are rich in important nutrients, like fiber, for example, which can help with digestion, gut health, and may even reduce the risk of chronic diseases, according to research.

But the good news is that, while they may struggle to do it all of the time, Americans do want to eat more nutritious foods. In 2023, the World Economic Forum stated that around half of Americans are trying to make healthier decisions with their diets. If you're among them, we have a recommendation: chickpeas. This legume is one of the best plant-based foods to start incorporating into your diet for a number of reasons. First, they're easy to prepare (especially when they're canned). But they're also rich in nutrients (including fiber, protein, and essential vitamins and minerals, like folate, iron, and manganese) and they're incredibly versatile, too — you can add them to everything from salads to pasta to curries.

But before you start cooking, we have a few tips and tricks for you to keep in mind. This will help you get the most out of your chickpeas, and stop you from wasting time on some of the most common mistakes associated with this versatile legume.