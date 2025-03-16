The Many Struggles That Plagued Robert Irvine's Life

Robert Irvine has some amazing things to say about his mother, but he did not have the smoothest of relationships with his dad. The big bone of contention? His decision to take up cooking as a career. As a young man, the future star chef started pursuing his dreams from within the British military, but his father still didn't approve.

"For years — especially in England where I come from — cooking was a subservient job," Irvine said in an interview with HollywoodChicago.com. "When I told my dad I was going to be a cook, he wouldn't talk to me for two years. Even though it was associated with my military service, he thought cooking was beneath me." Two years is a long time to go without talking to someone you love because they can't get behind your career choice, but at least Irvine still had the unyielding support of his mother.

In a letter that he wrote to her on his blog, Irvine narrated a story of how he had also developed an interest in weightlifting during the course of his younger days. Unlike today when the activity has become a bit more mainstream, there wasn't a lot of interest in it back then. Where most parents would have either ignored the interest or encouraged him on a different path, his mother instead found a way to buy him a set of weights.

