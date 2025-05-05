Sausage, Egg & Cheese Crescent Ring Recipe: A Flaky Morning Masterpiece
Recipe developer Patterson Watkins recalls eating a lot of crescent rings in her childhood, but it's not something she had at home. Instead, she consumed this tasty breakfast at many of the Avon, Tupperware, and Pampered Chef parties she attended with her mom. "Aggressive sales tactics aside," she says, "these were memorable experiences for me and my budding obsession with cooking." Her memories of these tasty treats led her to create a sausage, egg, and cheese crescent ring that is sure to appeal to all ages.
"This is a fun and entertaining recipe," says Watkins, describing her crescent ring as "snacky, but filling" with a familiar combination of ingredients that appeals to most. The filling involves a savory blend of sausage, cheese, onions, and peppers, and the ring itself is flavored with everything bagel seasoning. Canned crescent rolls make for an easy shortcut, while most parts of the dish can be prepped in advance. You're better off assembling the crescent ring on the day you plan to eat it, though, as this will keep the dough and filling as fresh as possible.
Collect the ingredients for the sausage, egg, and cheese crescent ring
To make the filling for this crescent ring, you'll use breakfast sausage, onion, bell peppers (both red and green), scallions, eggs, heavy cream, salt, pepper, and cheddar cheese. The ring itself is composed of canned crescent rolls flavored with butter and everything bagel seasoning.
Step 1: Turn on the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Brown the sausage
Cook the sausage in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until brown, about 5 minutes.
Step 3: Cook the onions and peppers
Add the onion and bell peppers to the skillet, stir to combine with the sausage, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes more.
Step 4: Make the egg mixture
Meanwhile, place the eggs, cream, scallions, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Whisk to combine.
Step 5: Cook the eggs with the meat and vegetables
Add the egg mixture to the skillet, stir to combine, and cook until fluffy, about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 6: Season the crescent rolls
Unroll the crescent rolls and brush both sides of the dough with butter. Season both sides with the everything bagel seasoning.
Step 7: Form the rolls into a ring
Arrange the seasoned crescents on a pizza stone or large baking sheet in a circle with the wide portion of the dough toward the center of the pan and overlapping slightly.
Step 8: Put the filling on the ring
Spoon the sausage-egg mixture onto those wide sections of the dough, following the circle and creating a ring.
Step 9: Add the cheese
Sprinkle the sausage-egg mixture with the shredded cheese.
Step 10: Cover the filling with dough
Pull the edges of the crescent dough up and over the filling, concealing it as best as possible and tucking the ends of the dough under the ring.
Step 11: Bake the crescent ring
Place the stone or baking sheet in the oven and bake for 30 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp.
Step 12: Cool and cut the crescent ring
Remove from the oven and rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.
What to serve with this sausage, egg, and cheese crescent ring
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Crescent Ring Recipe
Made from pre-packaged crescent roll dough, this breakfast crescent ring features sausage, eggs, and cheese and is perfect for a weekend brunch party.
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground breakfast sausage
- ½ cup diced onion
- ½ cup diced red bell pepper
- ½ cup diced green bell pepper
- 10 eggs, beaten
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- ¼ cup chopped fresh scallions
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 (12-ounce) packages canned crescent rolls
- ½ cup unsalted butter, melted
- ⅓ cup everything bagel seasoning
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Cook the sausage in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until brown, about 5 minutes.
- Add the onion and bell peppers to the skillet, stir to combine with the sausage, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes more.
- Meanwhile, place the eggs, cream, scallions, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Whisk to combine.
- Add the egg mixture to the skillet, stir to combine, and cook until fluffy, about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Unroll the crescent rolls and brush both sides of the dough with butter. Season both sides with the everything bagel seasoning.
- Arrange the seasoned crescents on a pizza stone or large baking sheet in a circle with the wide portion of the dough toward the center of the pan and overlapping slightly.
- Spoon the sausage-egg mixture onto those wide sections of the dough, following the circle and creating a ring.
- Sprinkle the sausage-egg mixture with the shredded cheese.
- Pull the edges of the crescent dough up and over the filling, concealing it as best as possible and tucking the ends of the dough under the ring.
- Place the stone or baking sheet in the oven and bake for 30 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp.
- Remove from the oven and rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|998
|Total Fat
|70.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|31.7 g
|Trans Fat
|1.2 g
|Cholesterol
|408.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|56.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.0 g
|Total Sugars
|8.2 g
|Sodium
|2,127.7 mg
|Protein
|37.6 g
How can you change up this breakfast crescent ring?
There are a number of different ways to tweak this crescent ring recipe if you prefer a different flavor profile. Instead of breakfast sausage, you could use ground Italian sausage, chorizo, crumbled bacon, shredded chicken, or smoked salmon. Possible vegetable swaps or additions include artichoke hearts, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, or thoroughly drained and cooked spinach. You might also want to change up the cheeses to suit your new ingredients — Swiss cheese would suit a mushroom-heavy filling, while mozzarella or provolone would go well with tomatoes and Italian sausage.
Basically, there's one rule to keep in mind when creating a choose-your-own crescent ring, and that's to follow the formula: two cups of cheese, a pound of protein, and about 1 ½ to 1 ¾ cups of chopped vegetables. You can even make it with an egg substitute or use all egg whites for a lower-fat filling, in which case you'll need about two cups of liquid to take the place of 10 large eggs.
Can you make your own everything bagel seasoning?
Everything bagels — and hence, everything bagel seasoning – originated in the '80s, but the seasoning without the bagel seems to have been introduced by Trader Joe's in 2017. Numerous knockoff versions of the original are now available, but it's also pretty easy to make it yourself. If you're looking for a basic formula, try combining three parts poppy seeds; two parts each of white and black sesame seeds, dried garlic, and dried onion; and one part coarse salt. Of course, you can tweak the proportions any way you see fit. Watkins likes to go heavy on the garlic and onion but admits that she skimps on the poppy seeds since they tend to stick in her teeth.
The fun part about making your own everything bagel seasoning is that you can also play with the flavor profile. If you have any flavored salts on hand, you could use them in place of the plain kind. You might also like to add dried herbs, such as chives, dill, or rosemary. Or, spice up your seasoning mix with crushed red pepper or chipotle powder.