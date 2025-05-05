Sausage, Egg & Cheese Crescent Ring Recipe: A Flaky Morning Masterpiece

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins recalls eating a lot of crescent rings in her childhood, but it's not something she had at home. Instead, she consumed this tasty breakfast at many of the Avon, Tupperware, and Pampered Chef parties she attended with her mom. "Aggressive sales tactics aside," she says, "these were memorable experiences for me and my budding obsession with cooking." Her memories of these tasty treats led her to create a sausage, egg, and cheese crescent ring that is sure to appeal to all ages.

"This is a fun and entertaining recipe," says Watkins, describing her crescent ring as "snacky, but filling" with a familiar combination of ingredients that appeals to most. The filling involves a savory blend of sausage, cheese, onions, and peppers, and the ring itself is flavored with everything bagel seasoning. Canned crescent rolls make for an easy shortcut, while most parts of the dish can be prepped in advance. You're better off assembling the crescent ring on the day you plan to eat it, though, as this will keep the dough and filling as fresh as possible.