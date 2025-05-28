BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese Will Be Your New Favorite Dish To Make On Repeat

Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food, which is guaranteed to leave you feeling satisfied. It's a true family favorite, and you may well already have a go-to recipe you make on repeat. What if we told you there was a way to make this classic dish even more tempting? Our BBQ chicken mac & cheese, by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, transforms this cheesy staple into a meaty delight with a sweet, smoky, and tangy twist.

To make the BBQ chicken element, we coat chicken breasts in a flavorful seasoning mixture before pan-frying them to get that perfect char. Once shredded and tossed with lashings of your favorite BBQ sauce, the juicy meat is ready to be stirred through the gooey mac and cheese base. Then, for a crispier finish, and to make everything even more cheesy, the mixture is transferred to a baking dish and topped with more cheddar and mozzarella, before being baked in the oven to golden, bubbling perfection. The resulting dish is undeniably hearty, with the BBQ chicken adding new layers of flavor. Serve it up with a simple scattering of fresh herbs or your favorite sides, such as garlic bread or a fresh, crunchy salad.