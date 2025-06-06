These Grilled Buffalo Chicken Tacos Just Got An Upgrade With Blue Cheese & Avocado

Buffalo chicken and blue cheese aren't exactly a revolutionary pairing, but the duo definitely feels fresh and exciting in taco form. These grilled Buffalo chicken tacos — brought to us by recipe developer Patterson Watkins — come loaded with an avocado blue cheese dressing, making for some funky-fresh handhelds that are perfect to enjoy in warmer weather. "These are some awesome tacos — perfect for grilling season," Watkins says.

It all starts with the chicken, which gets a heavy coating of Buffalo sauce and lots of garlic for perfectly spicy yet buttery flavors. "To soothe the palate, we deploy the cooling creamy sharpness of this homemade avocado blue cheese dressing," Watkins says. And, unlike those store-bought blue cheese dressings that might skimp you on actual blue cheese flavor, this one packs plenty of sharp, pungent flavor with just the right balance of creaminess from mayonnaise, sour cream, and the avocado itself. While the Buffalo chicken and avocado blue cheese dressing are no doubt the stars of the show, the final toppings of cabbage slaw, diced tomato, and even more avocado add just the right textural contrast and freshness to make for one balanced and bountiful taco.