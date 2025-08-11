A Breakfast Twist On Stuffed Peppers You'll Actually Enjoy

Stuffed peppers for breakfast may seem like a bit of a stretch, but once you try them, you'll understand, and you'll realize how they slot so perfectly into the pantheon of savory, hearty breakfast foods. As recipe developer Patterson Watkins says of this dish, "If you're a fan of Tex-Mex breakfast foods in the style of migas or rancheros or chilaquiles or, frankly, if you just love potatoes and chorizo, these stuffed peppers are a delight. The hash browns are heartily seasoned with garlic and cumin, as well as any and all tasty drippings that result from the browned ground chorizo. The black beans and layers of cheddar cheese add a rich and creamy contrast to the zesty sausage." The bell pepper baskets act as the perfect vessel, containing everything in a neat, colorful package, while a baked egg makes the perfect topper.

"If I needed to make a big batch of breakfast for a group, this would be my go-to recipe," says Watkins, since it's really quite easy to prepare and can be fairly wallet-friendly, too. In fact, Watkins says that if you're making these breakfast stuffed peppers as part of a meal to feed a whole lot of people or one that also includes other dishes, you can easily cut the peppers in half to make 12 "boats." There's no need to double up on any ingredients other than eggs, as Watkins assures us, "There's plenty of filling to go around."