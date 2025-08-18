This Grilled Pizza Recipe Packs All Your Favorite Antipasto Bites

When the dog days of summer roll around and the air is still heavy and hot well into the evening, few things sound worse than turning on the oven. But then that desire for a pizza night comes around, and you have a tough decision to make — is it worth turning on that oven? Fortunately, while you might never have thought of making it on the grill, grilled pizza is actually a quick and easy way to prepare that old favorite without heating up the house. All you have to do is heat the grill, slap on the dough, flip it, top it, and pizza night is a go, regardless of the temperature that day.

As for how to top that pizza, well, why not stick to another summertime favorite, the antipasto platter? The collection of toppings in this grilled antipasto pizza recipe, brought to us by developer A.J. Forget, features cured meats, sliced cheeses, olives, and plenty of fresh and pickled vegetables — as well as a hefty splash of garlicky olive oil — making each bite delicious and unique. One second you're enjoying meaty salami and piquant pickled peppers, while the next may be all briny olives, sweet tomatoes, and fragrant basil. It is a true tour for the tastebuds, and hardly any more work to throw antipasti toppings on a grilled pizza than it is to arrange them on a platter.