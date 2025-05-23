This 3-Cheese Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Might Ruin All Other Pizzas For You

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What do you consider to be the best pizza toppings of all time? If you're anything like recipe developer Patterson Watkins, then it's impossible to land on any single topping — the more loaded, the better. "Mass saturation of toppings is my favorite," Watkins says of her ideal pizza, so, naturally, her recipe for three-cheese chicken bacon ranch pizza piles on quite a few toppings and hits on several flavor profiles.

But that doesn't mean that she simply threw a concoction of ingredients onto a crust and called it a day. No, this recipe was carefully curated to establish a delicate balance of cheesy and savory flavors. Everything in this chicken bacon ranch pizza works together to create one truly harmonious bite.

"The pepperoncini ranch-marinated grilled chicken is herby, savory, and moderately tangy," Watkins describes, adding, "The bacon brings a nice smoky richness. The trio of cheeses, respectively, brings creamy, salty, and sharpness to the mix." Finally, the finishing touches of red onion, cherry tomatoes, and arugula add a certain fresh air to the pizza, helping to balance all that rich, meaty goodness while providing subtly sharp, juicy, and peppery notes.