This 3-Cheese Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Might Ruin All Other Pizzas For You
What do you consider to be the best pizza toppings of all time? If you're anything like recipe developer Patterson Watkins, then it's impossible to land on any single topping — the more loaded, the better. "Mass saturation of toppings is my favorite," Watkins says of her ideal pizza, so, naturally, her recipe for three-cheese chicken bacon ranch pizza piles on quite a few toppings and hits on several flavor profiles.
But that doesn't mean that she simply threw a concoction of ingredients onto a crust and called it a day. No, this recipe was carefully curated to establish a delicate balance of cheesy and savory flavors. Everything in this chicken bacon ranch pizza works together to create one truly harmonious bite.
"The pepperoncini ranch-marinated grilled chicken is herby, savory, and moderately tangy," Watkins describes, adding, "The bacon brings a nice smoky richness. The trio of cheeses, respectively, brings creamy, salty, and sharpness to the mix." Finally, the finishing touches of red onion, cherry tomatoes, and arugula add a certain fresh air to the pizza, helping to balance all that rich, meaty goodness while providing subtly sharp, juicy, and peppery notes.
Gather the ingredients for 3-cheese chicken bacon ranch pizza
To kick things off, you'll start by making a pepperoncini ranch dressing that consists of mayonnaise, sour cream, chopped pepperoncinis and brine from the jar, chopped scallions or chives, chopped basil, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, granulated sugar, and black pepper. You'll use half of this ranch to marinate the chicken breasts (before they get slapped onto the grill), and you'll set aside the rest to serve with the pizza.
As for the pizza itself, there's no need to make your own pizza dough (unless you want to, of course, in which case, something like this quick thin-crust pizza dough recipe would work great). Instead, a store-bought crust will get the job done just fine, especially once you pile on the goodies: diced chicken, olive oil, minced garlic, ricotta cheese, grated mozzarella, grated Parmesan, cherry tomatoes, red onion, chopped bacon, and baby arugula.
Step 1: Make the ranch dressing
To make the ranch dressing, place mayonnaise, sour cream, pepperoncini brine, pepperoncini, scallions or chives, basil, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, sugar, and black pepper in a medium bowl. Whisk to combine.
Step 2: Set half of the ranch aside
Pour half of the dressing into a separate bowl and refrigerate.
Step 3: Marinate the chicken breasts in the remaining ranch dressing
Place the chicken breasts in a zipper bag or sealable container. Coat the chicken evenly with the remaining half of the dressing. Let it marinade in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight.
Step 4: Preheat grill or grill pan
Once the chicken has marinated, preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat.
Step 5: Grill and then rest the chicken breasts
When the grill or grill pan is hot, add the chicken, and grill until cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes per side (depending on the thickness of your chicken). Remove the chicken from the grill and set aside to rest for 10 minutes.
Step 6: Dice the grilled chicken
Once rested, dice the chicken into even, small pieces.
Step 7: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 450 F.
Step 8: Grab your pizza crust
Place the crust on a pizza stone or large baking sheet.
Step 9: Add olive oil and garlic to pizza crust
Drizzle the pizza crust with olive oil and sprinkle with minced garlic, leaving a border around the edge.
Step 10: Time for the ricotta
Add the ricotta cheese in even dollops.
Step 11: Add mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, then bake
Sprinkle the pizza with mozzarella and Parmesan and place in the oven. Par-bake for 10 minutes.
Step 12: Top the pizza with chicken, tomatoes, onion, and bacon
Carefully remove the pizza from the oven and scatter the chicken, tomatoes, onion, and bacon on top. Return to the oven and bake for 5 to 8 minutes or until crisp and bubbly.
Step 13: Slice the pizza
Remove the pizza and slice.
Step 14: Garnish the pizza with arugula and serve with pepperoncini ranch
Drizzle the pizza slices with the reserved ranch dressing (or serve with ranch on the side) and garnish with arugula.
Pairs well with 3-cheese chicken bacon ranch pizza
3-Cheese Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Recipe
A homemade pepperoncini ranch dressing takes this loaded pizza to new heights. It's the perfect recipe for cheese fans and meatlovers alike.
Ingredients
- For the pepperoncini ranch dressing
- ⅓ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 2 tablespoons pepperoncini pickle brine
- 1 tablespoon chopped pepperoncini
- 2 teaspoons fresh chopped scallions or chives
- 2 teaspoons fresh chopped basil
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon granulated sugar
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- For the pizza
- 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 large prepared pizza crust
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- ½ cup whole milk ricotta cheese
- 1 ½ cups grated mozzarella cheese
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup halved cherry tomatoes
- ¼ cup sliced red onion
- ¼ cup chopped cooked bacon
- ½ cup baby arugula
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,040
|Total Fat
|58.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|24.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|227.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|56.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.7 g
|Total Sugars
|7.5 g
|Sodium
|1,822.5 mg
|Protein
|68.5 g
How do I grill chicken so it cooks fully without burning?
Nothing beats the flavor of grilled chicken, but if you're dealing with some particularly massive chicken breasts, you may risk burning the outside before the inside is fully cooked through. Watkins has some prevention tips, whether you're cooking on an outdoor grill or on a grill pan inside. For outdoor grilling, Watkins recommends having one side of the grill at medium-high heat and the other on low heat. "If you notice that your chicken is getting overly charred, transfer to the 'cooler' side and loosely tent with some aluminum foil until cooked through — flip or rotate as needed," she advises. Also, if your chicken becomes engulfed in flames while on the grill, calmly move it to the cooler side and let the flames settle before moving back to the hot side.
When it comes to indoor grilling, don't shy away from allowing your oven to help you get the job done. Start by heating up your grill pan as the recipe calls for, and make sure that the chicken breasts get a nice char on both sides. Then transfer the chicken to a foil-lined baking sheet, add a foil tent, and let the oven get the meat to where it needs to be internally, without the risk of burning the outside. Watkins strongly recommends keeping an instant read meat thermometer handy so that the minute your chicken reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit internally, you can pull it from the oven.
How long can I safely marinate chicken?
There are a handful of mistakes one can make when marinating chicken, and marinating the meat for too long is a common one. Watkins notes that there's a "sweet spot" when it comes to marinating any kind of meat. "Too little time, and your protein is under seasoned," she explains, but too much time, and your meat might turn into mush. Highly acidic marinades may lead to mushier meats more quickly, which is why most marinades will call for some sort of fat to balance out that acid. In the case of this recipe, mayo serves as the fat to help the chicken breasts retain their texture and not become too mushy.
And, luckily, chicken happens to be a good protein to marinate, as Watkins explains that it's "a firm protein that takes longer to break down." This doesn't mean that you can let your chicken marinate for days, but it does mean that there's wiggle room. This recipe calls for a marination time of four to eight hours, so if you're working with cutlets or smaller chicken breasts, err more on the side of four hours. On the other hand, if you're working with huge, thick chicken breasts, you'll want to let them marinate for that full overnight (eight hours) period. Also, regardless of how long you marinate, be sure to throw out that leftover ranch marinade in the baggie, as it will no longer be safe for consumption.