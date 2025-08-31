The Best New Foods Walmart Brands Have Dropped In 2025
Walmart tosses out so many amazing signature brand items on a regular basis, it can be difficult keeping up with the new finds when they arrive. Unless you know what you're looking for and where to search, you could easily pass up the best and brightest releases making it to the shelves so far in 2025. It's a good thing you have this snazzy guide to point out what you might be missing! Now while you're loading up your cart with your familiar favorites from bettergoods, Great Value, and Freshness Guaranteed, you can aim for a variety of sensational new products to make your grocery adventure much more fulfilling.
Breakfast fans have a pair of tasty new frozen treats and special new cereal to dive into, while candy lovers can pick up plant-based goodies to enjoy when snack time rolls around. There are also plenty of indulgences to dazzle the dessert experts wandering the Walmart aisles for novelties to challenge their palates. These items come with big ratings and good word from customers who've already given them a go. Check out this collection of Walmart's most exciting store brand releases for 2025 so far, and see which sensational new bites await.
Bettergoods Hot Honey Chicken and Waffle Breakfast Sandwich
Walmart may be a little behind the curve when it comes to hopping on the hot honey bandwagon, but with its bettergoods Hot Honey Chicken and Waffle Breakfast Sandwich, it finally plays catch-up for its big-box grocery shopper. These spicy bites make for a fun addition to the freezer section this year, and provide an affordable early morning bite designed to wake up both the taste buds and the person they're attached to.
Are these new Southern-inspired waffle sandwiches one of the best Walmart bettergoods items yet? All indicators point to yes. One reviewer on the Walmart website reports that after trying them for the first time, they returned and bought four more boxes. Another reviewer professed their love for the flavor but warned that proper prep is key to premium enjoyment, and that microwaving per the instructions on the box can leave your sandwich a bit soggy. But as long as you toast the waffle and microwave the patty, you should be in for a fiery good time with this breakthrough bettergoods breakfast creations in your morning plans.
Great Value Confetti Crunch cereal
The Great Value label is always racing to keep up with bigger brands when it comes to well-known products. The challenge Walmart's most prominent signature label rises to in 2025 is the coveted sugary breakfast cereal. This year, the most enticing entry in the serial sweepstakes is Confetti Crunch, a veritable celebration in a box that makes your cereal bowl look like a birthday party. Based on the shape and the crystal sugar coating, you can see that this box is a clear competitor for Cinnamon Toast Crunch, but with a cake-like spin. It's a smart move to draw shoppers away from a flavor they already know and love by giving them a novelty nosh to sample instead. "It tastes just like confetti cake," says one Instagrammer. Walmart was really thinking outside the (cereal) box with this one.
How primo is this box of early morning happiness? It's a two-bowl experience for Walmart reviewers who love the birthday cake flavor and the undeniable crunch equally. Commenters even call out their surprise at how optimal an off-brand option like Great Value turns out to be this time, praising the vanilla cupcake taste, and being impressed about being able to eat them without milk – the ultimate test of a first-rate cereal. When a cereal is great enough to double as a snack, you know you're onto something sweet.
Freshness Guaranteed soda-flavored cupcakes
You can never have enough variations on many cupcakes. And if the Freshness Guaranteed line featured in the Walmart bakery is any indication, adding popular sodas to the cake batter is the next big direction for bite-size bakes to take. The company has dropped not one or two but four versions of its tiny frosting-topped cakes that have been jazzed up with a generous helping of popular fizzy beverages.
Flavors like Dr Pepper, Orange Crush, and 7-Up can only be found in the smaller version of the bakery section's house brand cupcakes. Considering how syrupy sweet they sound, it's probably better to have a sip-sized versions to keep the flavors from overwhelming your palate. In addition, one Instagram reviewer notes that they're also "decently moist and soft" for store-bought cakes.
It isn't just the convincing Dr Pepper flavor that gets fans of these mini cakes excited; the smaller size seems to be a draw as well, maybe diffusing the sweetness that could come with a full-sized version. Commenters on the Orange Crush listing on the store's site note that the true essence of the soda comes through in the cupcake, while a 7-Up-cake fan liked the flavor, though they had to turn a batch of mashed cupcakes into cake pops instead of enjoying them as-is. Talk about turning a negative into a positive — some Walmart shoppers really know how to look at the 7- UPside of things.
Bettergoods Sour Gummy Belts
Parents and candy fans looking for more considerate confections can rest easy this year knowing that bettergoods Sour Gummy Belts are now a part of the Walmart product catalog. Not only are these tangy tidbits plant-based and vegan-friendly, they're also made with juice concentrates for flavor and natural colorants like radish concentrate instead of synthetic dies. This puts the sour gummy belts on even fitting with Joyride sweets for a thoughtful take on traditional chewies. If you've been on the search for a tart bite that feels a little bit better to snack on, in flavors of strawberry-yuzu, raspberry-apricot, tropical guava, and mango, Walmart has come through with a prime candidate.
Experts in the field of gummy-ology (which is totally a thing) will be impressed by the texture and sourness, and may even rate this bettergoods pouch a 10 out of 10, as one joyful commenter on the Walmart listing did. And if you prefer a thicker gummy to bite into, another reviewer calls out the density as a plus, sharing their love for the texture, even more than competitive brand-name gummy strips. With a ringing endorsement like that, gummy fanatics may have a new favorite in the Walmart candy aisle.
Bettergoods Filled Waffles
With an eye on capturing the gourmet brunch and breakfast market, the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer has introduced bettergoods filled waffles into its catalog of early morning epicurean creations. Think of these sweet vittles as an inside out version of the dessert-like creations you'd find on the on the IHOP menu. One version comes stuffed with creamy vanilla custard, similar to a pastry but with plenty of crispy divots for holding syrup and toasted nuts — it's "rich without being too sweet" says a TikTokker. The other version is filled with mixed berry compote and invites a scoop of fresh yogurt, a sprinkle of granola, and even a few fresh berries to complete the plate.
How do fans prefer to enjoy these filled waffles? One shopper finds them to be tastier when dipped in syrup, though they also report on the brand's site that their location has recently been out of stock – maybe a sign of high interest in this deluxe new offering. Another customer likes to drop them into the air fryer directly from the freezer, and ends up with a perfectly baked waffle. No matter how you choose to get them ready, these clever bettergoods bakes elevate your breakfast options by putting the flavor inside, making it easy to carry your warmed up waffles with you on the ride to work or the walk to school.
Bettergoods Dairy-Free Lemon Strawberry Sorbet
You can't always trust fruit-based frozen desserts to be dairy-free, which is why discovering bettergoods Dairy-Free Lemon Strawberry Sorbet as a key 2025 release is a huge relief to plant-based eaters looking for a cool treat. It recreates the soothing sweet tang of strawberry lemonade in scoopable form, making it ideal for cones, bowls, or even homemade sandwiches with a few well-placed cookies or graham crackers. In addition to being a vegan selection, it's also gluten-free, widening the audience for what appears to be a new classic in the Walmart ice cream flavor selections.
Depending on how your taste buds interpret the combination, you may end up detecting more lemon than strawberry, as some Walmart reviewers have pointed out, or more strawberry than lemon, as another has found. Whichever you pick up on, the balance of tangy and sweet sounds like an attractive feature.
To some, the texture is reminiscent of gelato or soft serve, providing creaminess and a fluffy texture as an added bonus to a frozen treat that can sometimes come across as too icy. It sounds like a top-shelf way to bring down summer temperatures, especially for the plant-based eater looking for a smooth scoop that doesn't feature milk in the formula.
Bettergoods Vanilla Shortcake Drop Biscuit Mix
Easy baked items are the preferred path for the home baker in 2025 (I'm speaking from personal experience here), and Walmart does its best to accommodate us with packets of bettergoods Vanilla Shortcake Drop Biscuit Mix. All it takes to get these rustic treats underway is water, oil, and an egg or two, and you have a batter that can be plopped onto a baking sheet in rough spoonfuls. There's no need to roll out dough or have a collection of cutters on hand; these rough-hewn treats are meant to be lumpy and bumpy, adding an extra layer of old-fashioned charm while making your work even easier.
If you're looking to make them a more deluxe creation, you can up the liquid on the instructions to a full cup and use heavy cream, as one reviewer did. And if you're looking for a rough pastry to incorporate into your traditional strawberry shortcake habits, another reviewer reports that this package is a perfect addition to your tradition. With bettergoods tossing out a biscuit that one shopper dubs better than Pilsbury, Walmart has teed you up for a winning dessert or sweet snack your household will love. As one Instagrammer says, "breakfast is going to be real sweet now."
Bettergoods Sour Straws with Creamy Filling
Twizzlers may have capitalized on the modern resurgence of cream-filled licorice-style straws, and first-rate Joyride Sweets may have continued the motif with its lower sugar plant based version, but bettergoods Sour Straws with cream filling holds its own in the candy aisle. It's another vegan-friendly selection packaged in two flavor combinations: Raspberry-apricot and tropical guava in one bag, and strawberry-yuzu and mango in the other. Like other bettergoods candies, these pucker-producing straws utilize plant-based dyes for a more health-forward version of the usual treats.
Happy Redditors give these straws a 10 out of 10 rating, while Walmart shoppers rate these straws as their favorite bettergoods candies on the web listings, backed up by other customers who love the just-right tanginess and perfect texture of the cream inside. There's also a fair amount of appreciation for the non-synthetic dyes and vegan nature of the candies, expanding the options for discerning candy fans who sometimes have difficulty finding something to enjoy. It all sounds like a recipe for fun times in the Walmart candy aisle.
How I chose these items
I dug deep to find the most favorable new items among Walmart's store brands for 2025, which was trickier than it seemed at first. New releases seem to sneak onto shelves much of the time, caught by eagle-eyed shoppers who gladly call them out on their social media profiles. I depended on these grocery sleuths to point me in the direction of products that sounded like premium picks, all having been released since January. With several brands to choose from, I found bettergoods, Freshness Guaranteed, and Great Value to have the most enticing finds for the timeframe.
After honing in on the new releases, I scanned sites for word from customers who'd tried the foods and had high praise for the items. Of course, not everyone who tried them loved them, so I stuck with those that had the highest overall ratings on the Walmart website, and consulted reviews there and on social media to find out what made them so popular. Not coincidentally, I also ended up with a list of things to buy on my next Walmart run (look out, bettergoods gummy candies; I'm gunning for you).