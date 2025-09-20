Make Waffle House's Famous All-The-Way Hash Browns At Home

There are quite a few iterations of hash browns out there — some of them simple and modest, like McDonald's famous hash browns, and others absolutely loaded and decked out. It's safe to say that Waffle House's Hash Browns All-the-Way fall into the latter category, featuring a hash brown base topped with grilled onions and mushrooms, melted cheese, ham, tomatoes, jalapeños, Bert's Chili, and sausage gravy. It's absolute decadence on a plate, but for those who can't make it to Waffle House, a homemade version will have to do.

Luckily, developer Patterson Watkins' copycat Waffle House Hash Browns All-the-Way recipe contains every last bit of decked-out goodness as the OG version. "Every element of this dish slaps," Watkins says, particularly highlighting how every component — from the chili to the gravy to the grilled mushrooms — is delicious in its own right. Of course, it's the way that these ingredients come together that really makes the hash browns sing, and there's no denying that your taste buds will be singing once you get a taste of this ultra-savory dish. "It takes some time to make, yes," Watkins acknowledges, "but the reward for your efforts is awesome."