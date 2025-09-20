Make Waffle House's Famous All-The-Way Hash Browns At Home
There are quite a few iterations of hash browns out there — some of them simple and modest, like McDonald's famous hash browns, and others absolutely loaded and decked out. It's safe to say that Waffle House's Hash Browns All-the-Way fall into the latter category, featuring a hash brown base topped with grilled onions and mushrooms, melted cheese, ham, tomatoes, jalapeños, Bert's Chili, and sausage gravy. It's absolute decadence on a plate, but for those who can't make it to Waffle House, a homemade version will have to do.
Luckily, developer Patterson Watkins' copycat Waffle House Hash Browns All-the-Way recipe contains every last bit of decked-out goodness as the OG version. "Every element of this dish slaps," Watkins says, particularly highlighting how every component — from the chili to the gravy to the grilled mushrooms — is delicious in its own right. Of course, it's the way that these ingredients come together that really makes the hash browns sing, and there's no denying that your taste buds will be singing once you get a taste of this ultra-savory dish. "It takes some time to make, yes," Watkins acknowledges, "but the reward for your efforts is awesome."
Gather the copycat Waffle House Hash Browns All-the-Way ingredients
This recipe requires quite a handful of ingredients. The base of the dish is made of hash browns, and to make it, you'll need shredded hash brown potatoes, unsalted butter, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
The toppings in this recipe are plentiful and include copycat Bert's Chili (a Waffle House specialty), which uses olive oil, ground beef, ground breakfast sausage, yellow onion, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, dried oregano, brown sugar, canned tomato sauce, beef bouillon paste, canned pinto beans, salt, and black pepper. The other component of the toppings is the sausage gravy, for which you'll need unsalted butter, ground breakfast sausage, minced yellow onion, all-purpose flour, whole milk, beef bouillon paste, black pepper, and salt. Finally, for the various other toppings, get yellow onion, fresh tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, jalapeño, ham, olive oil, salt, pepper, and slices of American cheese.
Step 1: Heat olive oil in a saucepan
To start the chili, in a medium-sized saucepan, heat the oil over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Add the ground meats, onion, and seasonings
Once hot, add the beef, sausage, onion, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, and oregano. Stir to combine.
Step 3: Stir while cooking
Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the beef and sausage are browned.
Step 4: Mix in the sugar, tomato sauce, bouillon, and water
Add the brown sugar, tomato sauce, bouillon, and 2 tablespoons water to the saucepan.
Step 5: Simmer the copycat Bert's Chili
Mix well and bring it to a simmer.
Step 6: Include the pinto beans
Reduce the heat to low and stir in the pinto beans, combining well. Cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and set aside.
Step 7: Time to make the copycat Waffle House Hash Browns All-the-Way gravy
Moving on to the sausage gravy, in a medium-sized skillet, melt the butter over medium heat.
Step 8: Combine the sausage and onions
Add the sausage and onions and stir to combine.
Step 9: Cook them
Cook the sausage and onions for 5 minutes or until the sausage is browned.
Step 10: Add flour
Pour the flour into the skillet.
Step 11: Mix well
Mix the flour with the sausage and onions until combined. Cook for 1 minute.
Step 12: Stir in milk, bouillon, and pepper
Add the milk, bouillon, and black pepper and whisk to combine. Bring the gravy to a simmer.
Step 13: Let the copycat Waffle House Hash Browns All-the-Way gravy thicken
Continue cooking over medium heat until the gravy has thickened, about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
Step 14: Turn on the oven
To start on the veggie and ham toppings, preheat the oven to broil on low.
Step 15: Prepare a baking sheet
On a foil-lined baking sheet, place the onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, jalapeños, and ham with minimal overlapping. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
Step 16: Put the baking sheet in the oven
Broil for 5 to 8 minutes or until the veggies are tender. Remove from the oven and set aside.
Step 17: Get a skillet ready for the hash browns
Moving on to the hash browns, in a large non-stick skillet, heat the butter and olive oil over medium heat.
Step 18: Fill the skillet
Once hot, add the shredded hash brown potatoes, spread out in an even layer, filling up the whole pan. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 19: Cook and flip the hash browns
Cook the hash browns undisturbed for 5 minutes or until golden brown. Flip the hash browns and cook for another 5 minutes or until crisp and golden brown on both sides.
Step 20: Start assembling the copycat Waffle House Hash Browns All-the-Way
To assemble, transfer the hash browns to a large platter.
Step 21: Add cheese
Top with the American cheese slices.
Step 22: Top with veggies and ham
Cover the cheese with the broiled veggies and ham.
Step 23: Pour chili on top
Add a few hearty spoonfuls of the chili on top.
Step 24: Finish with gravy and enjoy the copycat Waffle House Hash Browns All-the-Way
Generously spoon some of the sausage gravy over the chili. Serve with any leftover chili and gravy on the side for further slathering.
What to serve with this copycat Waffle House Hash Browns All-the-Way dish
Copycat Waffle House Hash Browns All-the-Way Recipe
Waffle House takes hash browns to the extreme by loading it with a ton of toppings in its popular breakfast dish, and our copycat recipe follows suit.
Ingredients
- For the copycat Bert's Chili
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 4 ounces ground beef
- 4 ounces ground breakfast sausage
- ¼ cup minced yellow onion
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 2 teaspoons beef bouillon paste
- 1 cup canned pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- Salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
- For the sausage gravy
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 ounces ground breakfast sausage
- ¼ cup minced yellow onion
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ cups whole milk
- 1 teaspoon beef bouillon paste
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- Salt, to taste
- For the toppings
- ¼ cup diced yellow onion
- ¼ cup diced fresh tomatoes
- ½ cup sliced fresh mushrooms
- 1 jalapeño, sliced
- ½ cup diced ham
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 pinch pepper
- 2 slices American cheese
- For the hash browns
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
- Salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
Can I use a different kind of hash browns for this copycat Waffle House recipe?
If you want the most tried-and-true Waffle House (at home) experience possible, then Watkins recommends looking for the exact type of hash browns that Waffle House uses — dehydrated hash brown potatoes. "It makes sense why they use it ... shelf stability, consistency, and quick cooking time," Watkins explains. "You do need to rehydrate them, but otherwise, following the instructions on the packaging, they are pretty easy peasy to fry up." Watkins wasn't able to source dehydrated hash browns for this recipe, so she opted for frozen (and thawed) shredded hash browns, which she says "turned out pretty consistent with the restaurant version."
Now, if you aren't a fan of the shredded hash brown in general, you've still got some options. Watkins recommends diced hash browns as a viable alternative, though you'll have to follow the package's cooking instructions as opposed to the hash brown instructions in this recipe. "This recipe is already pretty prep-heavy, so I don't recommend shredding or grating or chopping the potatoes yourself," Watkins adds.
How can I store and use the leftover chili and sausage gravy?
This recipe has quite a few steps, so to make things a little easier for yourself, you can prep certain ingredients ahead of time — specifically, the chili and the gravy. Before serving, just reheat the chili in the microwave or on the stovetop until it's hot. The sausage gravy will need one or two tablespoons of milk as it's reheated to get back its consistency after being in the refrigerator. Since both ingredients can be made ahead of time, that means leftovers can be stored, too. They'll keep in the fridge for about three to four days.
If you do end up with leftover chili and gravy (and there's a good chance that you will), there's plenty of potential to repurpose those leftovers. "The chili is great on its own or with the assortment of toppings that usually accompany chili. Hot dog topper? Absolutely!" Watkins says. It would work well even on loaded nachos. As for that gravy, take a cue from Watkins and slather any leftovers of that on top of some fluffy biscuits.