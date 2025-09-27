The Jimmy John's Italian Night Club Copycat That's Even Better Homemade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever been to Jimmy John's, you'll know there's no shortage of menu options. From Billy Clubs to Country Clubs, there's a sandwich out there for just about any flavor preference under the sun. And, for those who prefer a meaty sandwich with an Italian flair, the Italian Night Club is the way to go. But not everyone lives near a Jimmy John's, so developer Patterson Watkins created this copycat Jimmy John's Italian Night Club recipe to fill that void.

"Jimmy John's is known for fast service, hand-sliced deli meats, and super fresh ingredients, plus oodles of customization," Watkins says. All of these quintessential Jimmy John's quirks are captured in her copycat version of the Italian Night Club, down to the array of meats — salami, capocollo, and smoked ham — to the simple toppings — lettuce and sliced onion — and the final drizzle of olive oil and white balsamic vinegar. The resulting sandwich is one that's every bit as loaded and juicy as Jimmy John's version — as Watkins so aptly puts it, "It's big. It's meaty. It's chock-full."