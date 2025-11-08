Firecracker Chicken Wraps You Won't Believe Aren't From LongHorn

LongHorn Steakhouse, unsurprisingly, is best known for its steaks, but that doesn't mean that other menu items don't deserve their time in the spotlight. Take LongHorn Steakhouse's sides, for example, with the Steakhouse Mac and Cheese being a bacon-infused, Parmesan-crusted fan favorite. Then there are the appetizers, and if there's one that shines above the rest, it would be the Firecracker Chicken Wraps. These fried tortilla wraps come stuffed with a spicy, cheesy chicken mixture, and they're paired with a cooling avocado-lime dip for optimal dipping and dunking.

For those nights when making it to a restaurant for dinner is out of the question, recipe developer Julianne De Witt has crafted a copycat LongHorn Steakhouse Firecracker Chicken Wraps recipe that will, at the very least, kick off your at-home meal with a restaurant flair. As De Witt tells us, "These copycat LongHorn Firecracker Chicken Wraps are crispy on the outside and filled with a spicy and cheesy chicken filling — perfect for a light meal and great for sharing as an appetizer." And, don't worry, this recipe also comes with that quintessential avocado-lime dip, which De Witt describes as being both smooth and tangy, and importantly, a nice cooling contrast to the spicy chicken in the wrap itself.