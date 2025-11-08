Firecracker Chicken Wraps You Won't Believe Aren't From LongHorn
LongHorn Steakhouse, unsurprisingly, is best known for its steaks, but that doesn't mean that other menu items don't deserve their time in the spotlight. Take LongHorn Steakhouse's sides, for example, with the Steakhouse Mac and Cheese being a bacon-infused, Parmesan-crusted fan favorite. Then there are the appetizers, and if there's one that shines above the rest, it would be the Firecracker Chicken Wraps. These fried tortilla wraps come stuffed with a spicy, cheesy chicken mixture, and they're paired with a cooling avocado-lime dip for optimal dipping and dunking.
For those nights when making it to a restaurant for dinner is out of the question, recipe developer Julianne De Witt has crafted a copycat LongHorn Steakhouse Firecracker Chicken Wraps recipe that will, at the very least, kick off your at-home meal with a restaurant flair. As De Witt tells us, "These copycat LongHorn Firecracker Chicken Wraps are crispy on the outside and filled with a spicy and cheesy chicken filling — perfect for a light meal and great for sharing as an appetizer." And, don't worry, this recipe also comes with that quintessential avocado-lime dip, which De Witt describes as being both smooth and tangy, and importantly, a nice cooling contrast to the spicy chicken in the wrap itself.
Gather the ingredients for copycat LongHorn Steakhouse Firecracker Chicken Wraps
You'll kick off this recipe by making the avocado lime dip, which consists of an avocado, sour cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, garlic powder, and sea salt. Then you'll move on to make the chicken filling for the wraps, for which you'll need olive oil, finely diced onion, finely diced bell pepper, minced garlic, cooked and finely diced chicken breasts, crushed red chiles, onion powder, cayenne pepper, paprika, sea salt, black pepper, cream cheese, and grated three-cheese blend cheese (De Witt uses a mozzarella, Cheddar, and Jack cheese blend). Finally, you'll stuff that chicken filling into flour tortillas and pan-fry them in vegetable oil.
Step 1: Add avocado lime dip ingredients to food processor
Peel and pit the avocado, then add it to a food processor with the sour cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, garlic powder, and salt.
Step 2: Blend to make the avocado lime dip
Blend until smooth.
Step 3: Heat olive oil in a pan
Add the olive oil to a frying pan and place it over medium heat.
Step 4: Add onion, peppers, and garlic to the pan
Add the onion, peppers, and garlic.
Step 5: Cook the aromatics
Cook for 1-2 minutes until the onion is translucent.
Step 6: Add chicken and seasonings
Add the chicken, chiles, onion powder, cayenne, paprika, salt, and pepper. Stir.
Step 7: Add the cheeses
Add the cream cheese and grated cheese.
Step 8: Mix to melt the cheeses
Mix until well combined and cheeses have melted.
Step 9: Add some chicken-cheese filling to a tortilla
Place ¼ of the filling in the center of each tortilla.
Step 10: Tuck the tortilla ends and roll up the wrap
Tuck in the ends of the tortillas and roll tightly like a burrito. Secure each wrap with a toothpick.
Step 11: Heat oil in skillet and add the wraps
Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet to 375 F. Place the tortillas seam-side down. Fry for 2 minutes until golden brown.
Step 12: Flip and cook the other side
Flip the wraps and fry for an additional 2 minutes.
Step 13: Set the wraps on paper towels to drain
Remove the wraps from the skillet and drain on a paper-towel-lined plate.
Step 14: Slice and serve the Firecracker Chicken Wraps
Cut the wraps in half and serve with the avocado lime sauce.
What pairs well with Firecracker Chicken Wraps?
Copycat LongHorn Steakhouse Firecracker Chicken Wraps Recipe
Our Copycat LongHorn Firecracker Chicken Wraps come stuffed with a spicy, cheesy chicken mixture, and are paired with a cooling avocado-lime sauce for dipping.
Ingredients
- For the avocado lime dipping sauce
- 1 avocado
- ½ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- For the wraps
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ¼ cup finely diced onion
- ¼ cup finely diced orange or red bell pepper
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- 2 cooked chicken breasts, finely diced
- ½ teaspoon crushed red chiles
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon cayenne
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ cup cream cheese
- ¾ cup grated 3-cheese blend
- 4 (7-inch) wheat tortillas
- ¼ cup vegetable oil, for frying
Directions
- Peel and pit the avocado, then add it to a food processor with the sour cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, garlic powder, and salt.
- Blend until smooth.
- Add the olive oil to a frying pan and place it over medium heat.
- Add the onion, peppers, and garlic.
- Cook for 1-2 minutes until the onion is translucent.
- Add the chicken, chiles, onion powder, cayenne, paprika, salt, and pepper. Stir.
- Add the cream cheese and grated cheese.
- Mix until well combined and cheeses have melted.
- Place ¼ of the filling in the center of each tortilla.
- Tuck in the ends of the tortillas and roll tightly like a burrito. Secure each wrap with a toothpick.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet to 375 F. Place the tortillas seam-side down. Fry for 2 minutes until golden brown.
- Flip the wraps and fry for an additional 2 minutes.
- Remove the wraps from the skillet and drain on a paper-towel-lined plate.
- Cut the wraps in half and serve with the avocado lime sauce.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|696
|Total Fat
|56.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.7 g
|Cholesterol
|74.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.3 g
|Total Sugars
|4.8 g
|Sodium
|571.7 mg
|Protein
|16.0 g
What else can I use the avocado lime dip for?
While the spicy chicken wraps are naturally the star of the show here, the avocado lime dipping sauce is not something to be overlooked. This creamy, tangy sauce is incredibly easy to whip up and, depending on how much dunking you do with the wraps, you may just have some leftover. Fortunately, as De Witt tells us, the avocado lime dip will last about three to four days in the refrigerator. She recommends pressing a piece of plastic wrap directly onto and over the surface of the dip to reduce air exposure and keep the dip as fresh as possible.
So, you've got extra dip and you've stored it as recommended, but what do you actually do with the leftovers? De Witt has plenty of suggestions. For starters, you can follow the Tex-Mex influence that the dip inherently boasts by pairing it with other Tex-Mex dishes, like quesadillas, tacos, burritos, and so forth. It would also work great drizzled over a platter of nachos, offering a creamy and slightly acidic contrast to cut through rich, cheesy flavors. De Witt notes that the dip also works well as a spread on sandwiches and burgers, or even in more creative applications, like atop huevos rancheros or an omelet.
Finally, if you want to repurpose the dip into something else entirely, it can very easily be transformed into a salad dressing. "Make a tasty salad dressing by adding a little more lime juice and some water to thin out the sauce," De Witt advises.
How can I change up this recipe?
Though De Witt has crafted this Firecracker Chicken Wrap recipe to closely mimic the LongHorn Steakhouse appetizer, it's a great recipe to play around with if you want to add your own flair to the dish. As De Witt says, "This recipe is easily customizable, and the spices can be adjusted to make the filling more or less spicy." More specifically, she recommends adding in chipotle peppers if you want a little more smoky heat. If you want less spice, cutting the cayenne pepper or crushed red chiles would be a good place to start — either reduce the amount you use or cut them from the recipe entirely.
While cream cheese and three-blend shredded cheese add plenty of rich, savory goodness to the chicken mixture, you can get creative on the cheese front as well. "For a different flavor, swap out the Tex-Mex for cotija or smoked Gouda," De Witt recommends. And, speaking of the filling, you don't have to stick with chicken either: "Change up the protein by using turkey or go veggie and replace the chicken with black beans and pinto beans."
Finally, you can keep all of the ingredients that the cheesy chicken filling calls for, but simply add even more to the mix. "Add some shredded cabbage, roasted corn, black beans, or pickled jalapeños or banana peppers," De Witt recommends. Or, simply drizzle a little bit of your favorite salsa into the filling mix for the perfect pop of acidity and spice.