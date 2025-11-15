Copycat Baskin-Robbins Peanut Butter 'N Chocolate Polar Pizza Recipe

Baskin-Robbins is known for ice cream, of course, and the sheer variety of Baskin-Robbins' ice cream flavors makes the chain stand out, but there's also the assortment of specialty desserts like ice cream cakes, pies, and Polar Pizzas that get any sweet tooth tingling. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins has recreated a popular Baskin-Robbins Polar Pizza flavor, the peanut butter 'n chocolate, so you don't even need to locate a store to enjoy the frozen treat — you can have fun making it right at home.

Of course, if you're anything like Watkins, then the idea of a decadent peanut butter 'n chocolate Polar Pizza brings out your inner child. "I am in love with this silly ice cream cookie pizza creation," Watkins says, though she notes that despite the fun and nostalgic appeal that the polar pizza has, it does also pack some sophisticated and balanced flavors. "The chocolate and PB ice cream is luscious with a slightly bitter edge that balances the overall sweetness," she describes, adding, "The choco fudge, peanut butter drizzles, and chopped PB cups add a playful texture and eye-appealing finish." This copycat Baskin-Robbins Polar Pizza may not be the simplest dessert to whip up, but it sure is one guaranteed to enthrall kids and adults alike.