Not Just Any Grilled Cheese: Copycat Panera 'Grown-Up' Grilled Cheese Recipe

A grilled cheese sandwich made with sliced white bread and American cheese has long been a kids' lunchtime staple, but adults can get in on the fun too, dressing up their old favorite sandwich by giving it a gourmet glow-up with fancy cheeses and fillings. Panera Bread, too, got in on the act — while it currently offers just one type of grilled cheese sandwich, the classic American on white bread combo, in the past, it has featured a more elaborate "grown-up" version with cheddar, fontina, and Gruyere cheeses as well as tomatoes and bacon.

"This copycat Panera grown-up grilled cheese recipe takes your regular grilled cheese up several notches with three types of cheese, crispy smoked applewood bacon, and thick slices of Roma tomato," recipe developer Julianne De Witt tells us. "It's cooked until toasty and melty and is comfort food at its finest." You can certainly pair it with that classic grilled cheese accompaniment, tomato soup, but a different kind of soup would also work. Fries, potato chips, or a green salad are also great sides for this simple yet sophisticated (and ultra-savory) sandwich.