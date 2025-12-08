Recreate Panera's Popular Pecan Braid With This Easy Copycat Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even though many of Panera Bread's commercials seem to be touting soups, sandwiches, and drinks these days, the popular fast-casual chain is still known for baked goods, and is one of the few chains known for making its bread in-house. One of Panera's specialties is a pecan braid that you might think would be too complicated to duplicate in your own kitchen, but with this step-by-step copycat recipe from Patterson Watkins, you'll find it's not only doable, but relatively easy. Better yet, Watkins' copycat Panera Bread pecan braid recipe includes a secret ingredient that Panera's does not: a sweet marzipan filling.

Marzipan is similar to almond paste, but more candy-like. In Europe, it's a popular confection that's often eaten on its own as well as being used in baking. Watkins says of this addition, "This adds a little uptick to the overall nutty flavor factor in addition to a soft, rich center that melds well with the crunchy pecans." Her loaf is also shaped somewhat differently, as well, as it's longer and thinner than Panera's version. (We'll explain why later.)