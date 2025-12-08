Recreate Panera's Popular Pecan Braid With This Easy Copycat Recipe
Even though many of Panera Bread's commercials seem to be touting soups, sandwiches, and drinks these days, the popular fast-casual chain is still known for baked goods, and is one of the few chains known for making its bread in-house. One of Panera's specialties is a pecan braid that you might think would be too complicated to duplicate in your own kitchen, but with this step-by-step copycat recipe from Patterson Watkins, you'll find it's not only doable, but relatively easy. Better yet, Watkins' copycat Panera Bread pecan braid recipe includes a secret ingredient that Panera's does not: a sweet marzipan filling.
Marzipan is similar to almond paste, but more candy-like. In Europe, it's a popular confection that's often eaten on its own as well as being used in baking. Watkins says of this addition, "This adds a little uptick to the overall nutty flavor factor in addition to a soft, rich center that melds well with the crunchy pecans." Her loaf is also shaped somewhat differently, as well, as it's longer and thinner than Panera's version. (We'll explain why later.)
Gather the ingredients for this copycat Panera Bread pecan braid recipe
The base of this recipe is frozen puff pastry, while you'll also need an egg to make a wash. Filling ingredients include chopped pecans, brown sugar, butter, maple syrup, ground cinnamon, salt, marzipan, and powdered sugar, while vanilla and milk are necessary for the glaze.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare a pan
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper (or line 2 medium baking sheets).
Step 3: Add pecans, brown sugar, and other filling ingredients to bowl
To make the filling, place the pecans, brown sugar, melted butter, maple syrup, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl.
Step 4: Mix to form the pecan filling
Stir to combine the filling, then set aside.
Step 5: Cut up the marzipan
Divide the marzipan into 6 even portions.
Step 6: Roll the marzipan into logs
Sprinkle the portions with a little powdered sugar (this will help keep the marzipan from getting sticky) and roll into long thin logs. Set aside.
Step 7: Slice the pastry dough
Divide the puff pastry sheets into thirds, for a total of 6 rectangles.
Step 8: Roll the pastry dough
Roll each portion into a thin, larger, rectangle (dust your work surface with a little flour if the dough becomes sticky).
Step 9: Fold the pastry dough
Working with one puff dough portion at a time, fold the rectangle into thirds. Gently press on the seams to create guidelines and unfold.
Step 10: Slit the pastry dough
Make diagonal cuts into the dough, approximately ½-inch wide, using those seams as a stop-gap (keeping the center of the dough intact).
Step 11: Shape the pastry dough
Remove the top and bottom-most diagonal cuts to create little exterior tabs/flaps on either side of the dough. (Discard the removed dough). Repeat the above steps for the remaining dough portions.
Step 12: Fill the pastry dough
Divide the pecan filling between the prepped dough portions, evenly distributing the mixture in the center.
Step 13: Add the marzipan
Top the pecan filling with a marzipan log.
Step 14: Fold the pastry dough ends over the filling
Fold the dough end flaps over the filling.
Step 15: Braid the pastry dough over the filling
Criss-cross the diagonal cuts over the filling, creating a braid-like configuration.
Step 16: Put the pecan braids in the pan
Transfer the braided dough to the prepared baking sheet, giving each braid about 1 inch of clearance.
Step 17: Make the egg wash
Place the egg and water in a small bowl and whisk to combine the egg wash.
Step 18: Bake the braids
Generously brush the braids with the egg wash and place in the oven. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until golden and crisp.
Step 19: Make the glaze
While the braids are baking, make the glaze by placing the powdered sugar, vanilla, and milk in a medium bowl. Whisk to combine.
Step 20: Glaze the braids
Once baked, remove the braids from the oven and transfer to a wire rack. Allow the braids to cool slightly before drizzling with the glaze (a cooler braid will allow the glaze to adhere better).
Step 21: Sprinkle the braids with chopped pecans before serving
Before the glaze hardens and cools, sprinkle the braids with extra chopped pecans, then serve.
Ingredients
- For the pecan maple filling
- 2 cups chopped pecans, plus extra for garnishing
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup melted unsalted butter
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- For the marzipan filling
- 7 ounces marzipan
- 2 teaspoons powdered sugar
- For the pastry braids
- 1 package (2 sheets) puff pastry dough, thawed
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon water
- For the glaze
- 1 ½ cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 tablespoons whole milk
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|786
|Total Fat
|45.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|47.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|91.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.0 g
|Total Sugars
|65.5 g
|Sodium
|355.0 mg
|Protein
|11.2 g
How does this copycat pecan braid recipe differ from Panera Bread's version?
Besides the addition of marzipan to the filling, which was done to provide a flavor boost, the main difference between this pecan braid and Panera's pastry is its shape. Since it's longer and thinner, it's easier to eat with one hand while your other is free to hold a cup of coffee (or your car keys).
If you're planning to plate your pastry rather than eat it on the go (or are simply a stickler for copycat accuracy), you can always reshape it as Panera does by cutting the dough into quarters and forming it into four even rectangles. Make the four marzipan logs a bit shorter and fatter to fit, but follow the rest of the recipe as written. Conversely, you could also make one big braid instead of four smaller ones. If you'd prefer a simpler shape, you can always skip the braiding step and just fold and crimp the pastries to seal them.
What are some tips for making perfect pecan braids?
One of the main problems in working with puff pastry involves having it come out less flaky than advertised. As it turns out, this is all due to the temperature. If the dough reaches room temperature or above, it tends to get soft and limp and won't even crisp up much in the oven. In order to prevent this from happening, thaw the sheets of frozen puff pastry for 30 minutes in the refrigerator, just long enough to make it pliable while still retaining some chill. If it starts to soften, either while you're working with it or after you've formed the braids, stick it back in the fridge for another half hour so it can firm up again.
As for the sugar glaze, this needs to be at the right consistency so it will stay on the pastry instead of soaking in or sliding off. If it looks too runny, add a little powdered sugar to thicken it up. If it's too thick to drizzle, thin it out with a small splash of milk.