Pizza For Breakfast? Meet The Sausage & Gravy Pizza Recipe That Breaks All The Rules

By A.J. Forget
two slices of a sausage gravy breakfast pizza on a plate with a whole pizza in the background A.J. Forget/Mashed

Eating pizza for breakfast might not exactly be a new thing, but this recipe isn't just about grabbing a cold slice leftover from the previous night as you run out the door. No, this is a whole new experience — a proper morning pizza with breakfast sausage and eggs.

This novel way to start the day begins with a traditional pizza dough, albeit only stretched to fit a 9-inch pan, so that you don't have to worry about sharing if you're not feeling up for it. On top of the dough, we spread a traditional country sausage gravy (like what you might eat over biscuits), then top it with plenty of mozzarella cheese, some more crumbled sausage, thinly sliced scallions, and a sprinkle of minced fresh sage. Finally, just before the pizza goes in the oven, an egg is cracked right in the center, adding the final touch to make sure there's no confusion over the role this pizza is meant to fill: It's here to break fasts.

Now, this recipe is obviously an excellent way to start the day. You definitely won't regret whipping up a round of personal sausage and gravy breakfast pizzas for a Sunday brunch. But there's no shame in breakfast for dinner either. Not all of us are morning people, and that shouldn't mean that we miss out on all of the wonderful breakfast foods like pancakes, omelets, and, of course, this pizza.

Gather the sausage and gravy breakfast pizza ingredients

sausage gravy breakfast pizza ingredients laid out on cutting board A.J. Forget/Mashed

For the gravy in this recipe, you will need breakfast sausage, flour, black pepper, milk, apple cider vinegar, and salt. For the pizzas themselves, you will need neutral cooking oil, pizza dough, grated mozzarella, scallions, sage, and eggs. For the pizza dough, it is fine to go with a store-bought dough. Seeing as this is a breakfast recipe, having the dough already made will save you some early morning hassle. That said, our quick, no-knead pizza dough recipe is ready in less than 30 minutes. Or you could always go for something a little more complex, like a sourdough pizza crust, and just start it the night before. Once you have these ingredients together, you are ready to begin cooking.

Step 1: Heat the skillet

skillet with lump of raw breakfast sausage in it A.J. Forget/Mashed

Bring a non-stick skillet of at least 8 inches to medium-high heat, and add the sausage.

Step 2: Cook the sausage

skillet of crumbled breakfast sausage A.J. Forget/Mashed

Cook the sausage while breaking it into small crumbles, for around 5 minutes, or until just done.

Step 3: Divide the sausage

hand holding steaming bowl of crumbled breakfast sausage next to skillet of susage A.J. Forget/Mashed

Scoop out half of the sausage crumbles and save it for sprinkling onto the pizza later.

Step 4: Add the flour

hand dumping small dish of flour into skillet of crumbled sausage A.J. Forget/Mashed

Stir in the flour and black pepper with the remaining sausage and its fat in the pan. Cook for 2 minutes.

Step 5: Add the milk

milk pouring from measuring cup into skillet of crumbled sausage A.J. Forget/Mashed

Stir the milk into the pan in two or three additions. Allow the gravy to bubble up and thicken after each time. This should take about 2 minutes total.

Step 6: Finish seasoning the gravy

fingers sprinkling salt into a skillet of sausage gravy A.J. Forget/Mashed

Once all the milk has been added and the gravy has thickened, remove it from the heat. Add the apple cider vinegar and salt to taste.

Step 7: Preheat the oven

Oven with display reading oven is preheated to 500 degrees Fahrenheit A.J. Forget/Mashed

Preheat the oven to 500 F.

Step 8: Stretch the dough

Pizza dough spread on small pan with bowls of toppings beside it A.J. Forget/Mashed

Lightly oil up to four circular 9-inch stainless steel pans, or work in batches if needed. Place one of the dough balls in the center of a pan. Gently spread it, pulling it up to the edge of the pan until it mostly covers the surface.

Step 9: Top the pizza

uncooked sausage and gravy breakfast pizza on table with bowls of toppings beside it A.J. Forget/Mashed

Top the dough with a quarter of the gravy by spreading it with a spatula, leaving a thin border. Evenly sprinkle 3 ounces of mozzarella, a quarter of the sausage crumbles, a quarter of the scallions, and a quarter of the sage on top of each pizza.

Step 10: Bake the breakfast pizzas

uncooked sausage gravy breakfast pizza on pan in oven A.J. Forget/Mashed

Crack an egg in the center of each pizza just before putting them in the oven. Bake for around 8-10 minutes, or until the crust is browned and the cheese is melted.

Step 11: Cool, slice, and serve

personal-sized sausage and gravy breakfast pizza on pan next to plate with two slices of the same A.J. Forget/Mashed

Repeat pizza forming and baking steps with remaining dough balls, if working in batches. Allow the pizzas to cool for 3-5 minutes before slicing and serving.

What to serve with sausage and gravy pizza

Sausage and Gravy Personal Breakfast Pizza Recipe

No Ratings
Print

The next time you're craving pizza for breakfast, make your own with sausage and gravy. An egg cracked in the center makes it the perfect morning nom.

Prep Time
20
minutes
Cook Time
30
minutes
servings
4
Personal Pizzas
sausage gravy breakfast pizza slices on plate with whole pizza in pan behind it
Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the gravy
  • ¾ pound pork breakfast sausage
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 ¼ cups milk
  • 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  • Salt, to taste
  • For the pizzas
  • Neutral cooking oil, for greasing
  • 2 pounds pizza dough, split into 4 equal balls
  • 12 ounces grated mozzarella
  • ¼ cup thinly sliced scallions
  • 2 tablespoons minced sage
  • 4 eggs

Directions

  1. Bring a non-stick skillet of at least 8 inches to medium-high heat, and add the sausage.
  2. Cook the sausage while breaking it into small crumbles, for around 5 minutes, or until just done.
  3. Scoop out half of the sausage crumbles and save it for sprinkling onto the pizza later.
  4. Stir in the flour and black pepper with the remaining sausage and its fat in the pan. Cook for 2 minutes.
  5. Stir the milk into the pan in two or three additions. Allow the gravy to bubble up and thicken after each time. This should take about 2 minutes total.
  6. Once all the milk has been added and the gravy has thickened, remove it from the heat. Add the apple cider vinegar and salt to taste.
  7. Preheat the oven to 500 F.
  8. Lightly oil up to four circular 9-inch stainless steel pans, or work in batches if needed. Place one of the dough balls in the center of a pan. Gently spread it, pulling it up to the edge of the pan until it mostly covers the surface.
  9. Top the dough with a quarter of the gravy by spreading it with a spatula, leaving a thin border. Evenly sprinkle 3 ounces of mozzarella, a quarter of the sausage crumbles, a quarter of the scallions, and a quarter of the sage on top of each pizza.
  10. Crack an egg in the center of each pizza just before putting them in the oven. Bake for around 8-10 minutes, or until the crust is browned and the cheese is melted.
  11. Repeat pizza forming and baking steps with remaining dough balls, if working in batches. Allow the pizzas to cool for 3-5 minutes before slicing and serving.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 1,334
Total Fat 63.3 g
Saturated Fat 24.3 g
Trans Fat 0.2 g
Cholesterol 300.4 mg
Total Carbohydrates 125.2 g
Dietary Fiber 6.8 g
Total Sugars 18.8 g
Sodium 2,565.2 mg
Protein 64.3 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

What are some tips for spreading and shaping pizza dough?

sausage gravy breakfast pizza and slices laid out on pan, plate, and cutting board A.J. Forget/Mashed

There are a few things in the culinary world that seem to be universal, and sausage is one of those omnipresent foodstuffs. From German bratwurst and Mexican chorizo to Goan chouriço and Thai sai ua, there are many types of sausage out there. And they all follow the same basic principle: Meat, fat, and spices are ground down and typically stuffed into some kind of casing. But the ingredients used as well as the method of production can create vastly different foods.

Breakfast sausage is a uniquely American food. Not that the U.S. is the only place that sausage is eaten for breakfast — a full Scottish breakfast typically includes both bangers and black pudding, and English and Irish breakfasts are quite similar — but the way that breakfast sausage is flavored is unique.

If you take a look at this easy breakfast sausage recipe, you will see not only one example of a spice bill for American breakfast sausage, but also how simple it is to make your own at home (and tailor it to your tastes). The dominant spices in breakfast sausage are sage and black pepper, but many recipes are lightly sweetened with brown sugar, and they may also include other herbs, such as thyme or marjoram, and other flavorings, like red pepper, onion, garlic, and even maple syrup.

What differentiates breakfast sausage from other pork sausages?

When it comes to stretching pizza dough like a pro, you should always use your hands. While a tool like a rolling pin might seem simple, the slightly uneven nature of hand-stretched dough is part of what is so charming about pizza. Start with room temperature dough balls. If you opt for store-bought pizza dough from the refrigerated section, it will be cold. Let it come to room temp before working it.

First, form it into a sort of disc and slowly pinch it out. Work your curled fingers underneath, with the dough resting on the backs of your hands, and slowly spread it out. Every movement should be slow — give the dough time to stretch with your movements. Once the dough is a circle, you can hold it vertically by an edge and rotate to allow gravity to stretch it. This does the same as that spinning move you've seen pizzaiolos do; it just trades gravity for the centrifugal force.

Once the dough is stretched out to about the right size, lay it on the pan. Then you can stretch it to the exact shape you want. Working with pizza dough takes a little bit of practice to perfect, but it is not difficult. Mostly, you just need to be gentle with the dough, moving slowly and giving it time to respond. Too fast or too rough, and you'll end up with a pizza full of holes.

