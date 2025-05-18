Pizza For Breakfast? Meet The Sausage & Gravy Pizza Recipe That Breaks All The Rules

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Eating pizza for breakfast might not exactly be a new thing, but this recipe isn't just about grabbing a cold slice leftover from the previous night as you run out the door. No, this is a whole new experience — a proper morning pizza with breakfast sausage and eggs.

This novel way to start the day begins with a traditional pizza dough, albeit only stretched to fit a 9-inch pan, so that you don't have to worry about sharing if you're not feeling up for it. On top of the dough, we spread a traditional country sausage gravy (like what you might eat over biscuits), then top it with plenty of mozzarella cheese, some more crumbled sausage, thinly sliced scallions, and a sprinkle of minced fresh sage. Finally, just before the pizza goes in the oven, an egg is cracked right in the center, adding the final touch to make sure there's no confusion over the role this pizza is meant to fill: It's here to break fasts.

Now, this recipe is obviously an excellent way to start the day. You definitely won't regret whipping up a round of personal sausage and gravy breakfast pizzas for a Sunday brunch. But there's no shame in breakfast for dinner either. Not all of us are morning people, and that shouldn't mean that we miss out on all of the wonderful breakfast foods like pancakes, omelets, and, of course, this pizza.