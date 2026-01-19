Fire-Grilled Corn On The Cob, LongHorn Steakhouse–Style
Grilled corn is an absolute summertime staple, and when prepared correctly, this tender smoky-sweet treat is perfectly delicious without any toppings or additions. Of course, it's never a bad idea to slather some extra flavor onto corn, be it by way of simply butter and salt, or with more elaborate sauces and seasonings. For those who are fans of decked-out corn on the cob or classic Mexican elote, this LongHorn Steakhouse-style fire-grilled corn on the cob recipe is just the summertime fix you might be looking for (or the summery fix you can enjoy any time of the year).
Although LongHorn's fire-grilled corn on the cob was a seasonal offering, recipe developer Julianne De Witt's take on the recipe is one that you can reach for whenever you want to jazz up corn. "This copycat LongHorn Steakhouse fire-grilled corn is simple to prepare but takes classic grilled corn up a notch," De Witt says. "The corn is grilled on the barbecue until tender, then brushed with melted butter and crema and finished with a Parmesan-paprika topping." Though it's similar to elote, which typically features corn on the cob with Mexican crema, cotija cheese, chili powder, and a squeeze of lime – this version replaces cotija with Parmesan cheese and calls for paprika for a slightly milder but equally delicious rendition. The result, De Witt tells us, is "... an easy side dish that feels special without requiring too much effort."
Gather the ingredients for fire-grilled corn on the cob, LongHorn Steakhouse-style
To start this recipe, you'll need four ears of corn on the cob, husked. To make the crema, you'll want sour cream, heavy cream, and salt, while you'll also need grated Parmesan cheese and paprika for coating the corn. You'll also need some cooking spray to spritz your grill grates before grilling, along with some butter to slather on the corn when it's fresh off the barbecue.
Step 1: Add sour cream, heavy cream, and salt to bowl
Prepare the crema by adding the sour cream, heavy cream, and salt to a small bowl.
Step 2: Mix to combine the crema
Mix the ingredients until smooth.
Step 3: Combine the Parmesan and paprika
Add the Parmesan and paprika to a small bowl and mix until combined.
Step 4: Spritz the grill grates
Before turning on the barbecue, lightly spritz the grates with cooking spray.
Step 5: Preheat the grill
Preheat the barbecue to 400 F.
Step 6: Grill the corn
Place the corn on the barbecue and grill, turning every 4 minutes or so, until cooked through.
Step 7: Melt the butter
While the corn is cooking, melt the butter.
Step 8: Brush the corn with butter
Remove the corn from the barbecue and brush with melted butter.
Step 9: Brush the corn with crema
Brush the corn generously with the crema.
Step 10: Add the Parmesan mixture before serving
Sprinkle the corn with the Parmesan mixture and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|366
|Total Fat
|28.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|15.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|72.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|22.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.2 g
|Total Sugars
|7.9 g
|Sodium
|407.3 mg
|Protein
|9.1 g
How can I change up this recipe?
Considering that this fire-roasted corn on the cob recipe is similar to Mexican elote to begin with, there's certainly no shortage of ways to switch things up by leaning in that direction. For starters, you could take a more straightforward elote-inspired approach — you can't really go wrong with those flavors. "Add some crumbled cotija and lime juice to give it a street corn flavor," De Witt suggests. There's also plenty of room to simply switch up the seasoning, and De Witt recommends swapping out the regular paprika for a smoked version, or reaching for chipotle or ancho chile powder for a little heat.
While the crema is pretty non-negotiable to get that rich, creamy flavor profile, there are at least a few ways you can pack in flavor to the crema that extend beyond rich and creamy. De Witt specifically recommends adding garlic or onion powder to the crema for a little added flavor, though you can really get creative here and add whatever seasonings you think might pair well with the sweet charred flavor of the corn. Also, herbs always add an element of aromatic, fragrant brightness, so consider adding minced chives, parsley, or cilantro to the Parmesan-paprika mixture for a pop of freshness.
How else can I cook the corn?
To get that desirable charred flavor profile and to follow LongHorn Steakhouse's approach, De Witt opts to grill the corn in this recipe. There's a possibility that you've been grilling corn wrong all this time, and common pitfalls include not fully removing the corn silk or soaking the corn before slapping it on the grill. Another common oversight is to completely remove the husks from the corn if you happen to find cobs that aren't already husked. De Witt opted for husk-less corn out of seasonal necessity, but if you're looking for the most accurate LongHorn result, keep them on. "If using corn with the husks still on, you can carefully peel back the husks while keeping them attached at the base," De Witt advises. "Remove the silk, then fold the husks back and use them as a handle while grilling, keeping the husks off the barbecue to prevent burning."
Otherwise, you can skip the grilling entirely and opt to cook the corn a different way (a perk that helps ensure this recipe can be made year-round). The first option is to use the stovetop, and you'll see the best results if you have a grill pan, though a good cast iron pan would work as well. Otherwise, an air fryer would get the job done, especially if yours happens to have a grill setting (just keep an eye on the corn as it will cook quickly in the air fryer). "You can also brush the corn with butter and roast it in the oven for approximately 25 minutes or so," De Witt adds.