Fire-Grilled Corn On The Cob, LongHorn Steakhouse–Style

Grilled corn is an absolute summertime staple, and when prepared correctly, this tender smoky-sweet treat is perfectly delicious without any toppings or additions. Of course, it's never a bad idea to slather some extra flavor onto corn, be it by way of simply butter and salt, or with more elaborate sauces and seasonings. For those who are fans of decked-out corn on the cob or classic Mexican elote, this LongHorn Steakhouse-style fire-grilled corn on the cob recipe is just the summertime fix you might be looking for (or the summery fix you can enjoy any time of the year).

Although LongHorn's fire-grilled corn on the cob was a seasonal offering, recipe developer Julianne De Witt's take on the recipe is one that you can reach for whenever you want to jazz up corn. "This copycat LongHorn Steakhouse fire-grilled corn is simple to prepare but takes classic grilled corn up a notch," De Witt says. "The corn is grilled on the barbecue until tender, then brushed with melted butter and crema and finished with a Parmesan-paprika topping." Though it's similar to elote, which typically features corn on the cob with Mexican crema, cotija cheese, chili powder, and a squeeze of lime – this version replaces cotija with Parmesan cheese and calls for paprika for a slightly milder but equally delicious rendition. The result, De Witt tells us, is "... an easy side dish that feels special without requiring too much effort."