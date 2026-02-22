Breakfast Chains That Use The Highest Quality Ingredients
There is nothing quite like eating your favorite breakfast out at a restaurant. Not only do you get to splurge on some food that you wouldn't normally make for yourself at home, but there are also no dishes to clean up (double win!). Depending on where you are located, there are likely plenty of the best and worst breakfast restaurants to choose from. While some of the worst breakfast chains can have a reputation for lack of quality or greasy diner food, don't write off all of the recognizable names you have come to love (or hate).
We did the hard work for you and found some of the most notable breakfast chains that use high-quality ingredients to deliver delicious and nutritious meals. Whether you prefer savory egg dishes or sweets like pancakes and pastries, you can rest assured that these spots offer ingredients you can feel good about and that taste good, too.
First Watch
First Watch is one of my favorite breakfast chains of all time. Its headquarters are in my hometown, which may make me a bit biased, and I have been going there since I was a kid. The chain got its start in Pacific Grove, California, in 1983 before expanding to Florida. It now operates more than 600 restaurants in over 30 states. The best part about First Watch is that it offers delicious and healthy options that leave you feeling energized and satisfied. First Watch offers a seasonal-inspired menu with ingredients and flavors that vary throughout the year. This means fresh fruits and vegetables, and a menu that changes with seasonal offerings. And it's not just the produce that is high-quality. First Watch's Project Sunrise coffee is sourced from Mujeres en Café (or Women in Coffee) in Colombia. The restaurant also offers 100% pure maple from a family-owned company called Sugarman of Vermont.
Though First Watch was once considered to be struggling with recognition compared to other breakfast chains, the brand has since experienced a growth in popularity. I like to order something from The Sweet Side section of the menu and a savory item like one of The Hits or Hashes, and share for a taste of both. You can also opt for something from The Healthier Side menu section and pair it with a fresh juice, made daily with all-natural fresh ingredients.
Cracker Barrel
Another breakfast chain that is still a road trip staple for our family is Cracker Barrel. Whether you stop for a visit to the Country Store or to rock on the iconic porch chairs, odds are you have enjoyed breakfast there a time or two. There are certainly mixed opinions about Cracker Barrel's breakfast foods, with some long-standing fans saying quality has shifted over the years. Regardless, you can't deny the allure of homemade favorites, like Uncle Herschel's Favorite Breakfast platter, biscuits and gravy, and my personal favorite: seasonal pancakes.
According to Cracker Barrel, the chain sources the majority of its ingredients from the U.S., with all of its pork, poultry, and nearly 99% of its beef grown or raised domestically. The chain also chooses suppliers that prioritize animal welfare, food safety, and meet the standards of organizations like United Egg Producers, Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (Dairy FARM program), and more. You can rest assured that the all-natural blend of syrup you douse your pancakes in has no artificial ingredients or preservatives, and is made up of equal parts maple syrup and cane syrup. Cracker Barrel is also working to transition its egg supply to 100% cage-free by the end of 2026.
The Original Pancake House
A beloved breakfast chain across the country, The Original Pancake House has been around long before IHOP. The brand got its start in 1953 in Portland, Oregon, by founders Les Highet and Erma Hueneke. The founders drew inspiration from housewives and traditional pancake recipes from many cultures to create the iconic flapjacks we know and love today. These aren't just any run-of-the-mill shortcakes. These are made from a sourdough starter that is the chain's special recipe. Add in high-quality 93-score butter, pure 36% whipping cream, fresh grade AA eggs, and hard wheat unbleached flour, and you have some seriously good pancakes. The restaurant also notes that there are no pre-made mixes in sight — that all batters and sauces are made from scratch on-site.
Today, The Original Pancake House has grown to more than 130 locations across the nation and even in Asia, but the menu has stayed largely the same. Diners love the signature Apple Pancake, featuring a large pancake covered with sautéed apples and cinnamon sugar baked to create a glaze. Another notable signature dish is the Dutch Baby, a soufflé-like pancake baked in the oven and topped with whipped butter, powdered sugar, and served with lemon. There are other dishes like crepes, corned beef hash, and eggs on the menu that will please the non-pancake eaters in your crew.
Tim Hortons
You may be surprised to see a coffee shop on this list. But Tim Hortons isn't your average coffee purveyor. It is always a must-stop whenever I visit family on the Canadian border, especially since there are not many Tim Hortons locations in the U.S. when compared to chains like Dunkin' or Starbucks. However, Canadians have loved this coffee chain with great fanfare since it started in 1964, named after professional hockey player and founder Tim Horton. But the love for the brand crosses borders, largely in part to its original blend coffee, roasted one batch at a time from 100% premium arabica beans. The chain sources coffee from regions like Colombia and Guatemala, prioritizing small-scale farmers who grow the plants at higher altitudes in rich soil, yielding unique flavor profiles. Tim Hortons modifies sourcing with the seasons of each region to ensure consistent freshness in its brewed coffee.
Though coffee is the big draw at Tim Hortons, there are also some tasty food options. The Timbits are tasty, sprinkled mini-donuts that are the perfect coffee companion, and the chain also offers full-size, freshly baked, hand-dipped donuts. There are also made-to-order breakfast sandwiches with fresh-cracked eggs, bacon or sausage, and baked daily croissants.
Chick-fil-A
Though this is technically fast food (and you may balk at chicken for breakfast), Chick-fil-A is a solid option for a quick and easy start to the day. I find myself there with the kids on mornings when we need to get the wiggles out, thanks to its on-site play area. The breakfast menu has grown over the years, offering numerous breakfast sandwiches with eggs, sausage, bacon, and chicken. If you opt for the poultry breakfast, you are getting Grade A chicken, meaning no added fillers or preservatives. The biscuits included with breakfast options are typically handmade and freshly baked daily at each Chick-fil-A. The chain aims to use locally grown produce whenever possible, with consistent produce deliveries throughout the week to ensure freshness.
Chick-fil-A is a popular brand with consumers and ranks among the healthiest fast food chains. This is in part due to its health-conscious options like egg white sandwiches and Greek yogurt parfaits.
Panera Bread
Another quick-service option that offers healthy and high-quality food is Panera Bread. The chain serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner at its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Obviously, bagels and pastries are plentiful at an establishment with "bread" in the name, but there is also a decent amount of heftier breakfast items to choose from, including sandwiches with options like egg whites and avocado, as well as wraps and lighter fare, such as yogurt or oatmeal.
Quality ingredients are a priority for Panera. The brand has an entire "No No List" of artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors that you won't find in its food items. Sourcing seasonal ingredients is part of the chain's mission to ensure quality and freshness, as well as an effort to support sustainability for the planet. Specific to breakfast and the humane treatment of animals, Panera also uses cage-free eggs.
Hash House a Go Go
My first introduction to Hash House a Go Go was its Orlando location years ago, when it first opened on International Drive. I remember being impressed by the chain's innovative takes on traditional breakfast entrees, the fun atmosphere, and huge portion sizes for its meals. Though it has Midwestern vibes, the smaller chain has fewer than 10 locations, including spots on the East and West Coasts and three restaurants in Las Vegas. The Hash House a Go Go mission embodies quality, as the founders stick to their culinary values and prioritize the highest-quality ingredients. The chain practices what it preaches with farm-to-table ingredients that are locally sourced when possible. Hash House a Go Go also cites support of recycling and non-GMO foods.
A made-to-order breakfast or brunch at the restaurant can include massive pancakes with fun flavors like Snickers and red velvet, the popular sage fried chicken and waffles or eggs Benedict, and waffle towers that are beloved by many. A robust drink menu with cocktails, coffees, and fun seasonal options rounds out a brunch to remember.
Snooze
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, is one of our family favorites. We love taking out-of-town guests to experience good food with a fun, funky vibe that Denver embodies. Though it started in the Rocky Mountain region as a late-night and early morning dining destination, Snooze has since grown to almost 70 locations in 10 states, serving breakfast and lunch. The chain prioritizes high-quality and ethical food, including ingredients like cage-free eggs and responsibly raised meat that are both free of hormones, antibiotics, and added nitrates. Snooze seeks out suppliers that align with its standards on sustainability, animal welfare, and environmentally friendly practices.
You can't go wrong with the pancake flight at Snooze (especially with pure Vermont maple syrup), as you get to try your choice of multiple flavors, including a special edition offering. Savory, unique dishes like Habanero Pork Belly Fried Rice or the Snooze Classic for eggs and bacon lovers are just a couple of the many options. The wait can be long at some locations, but joining the waitlist can help with the line, as can enjoying drinks from the restaurant's full bar.
La Madeleine French Bakery
Although it has French roots, La Madeleine French Bakery opened its first location in Dallas, Texas, in 1983. Today, more than 80 locations operate — each offering a slightly different experience — serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Though many spots have both larger, dine-in areas alongside an express grab-and-go section, all La Madeleines aim to embody the same mission of authenticity and "joie de vivre" or "joy of life." The chain focuses on using whole, fresh ingredients and traditional cooking techniques to provide approachable French cuisine, coupled with the ambiance of a French cafe. Many consumers agree, rating La Madeleine French Bakery among the brands with the highest-quality food.
Though it certainly offers plenty of baked goods, there are also made-to-order egg dishes, custom omelets, and quiches for those looking for a heartier breakfast. The chain has evolved over the years, revamping its brunch menu in March 2025 and introducing wine-based cocktails, expanding its French toast options, and adding other classically inspired entrees to try.
The Flying Biscuit Cafe
This comfort food chain is known for its unique take on Southern-style breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Flying Biscuit Cafe opened in Atlanta in the early '90s and has since grown to over 40 locations throughout the South. The chain's mission for dining inclusivity means that there are also a variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-friendly options — something that can be lacking in traditional Southern cuisine. Sustainability is also a key component for The Flying Biscuit Cafe, and the chain uses fresh, local ingredients when possible.
Of course, with biscuit in the name, the biscuits must be on point — and that is the case here. The brand's biscuits are made from scratch daily; in fact, almost 5,000 biscuits are baked per week at each restaurant. Grits are synonymous with Southern cooking, and The Flying Biscuit Cafe's white cheddar cheese grits are award-winning. Other old-school Southern breakfasts at the chain include the Southern Style Benedict with pimento cheese, the Oh My Grits Bowl, and the Georgia Peaches and Cream Waffle Breakfast.
Broken Yolk Cafe
The Broken Yolk Cafe first came to the dining scene in 1979 in San Diego, growing in acclaim among Southern Californians over the years for its mimosas and breakfast and brunch classics. In 2009, one of the biggest breakfast challenges on "Man v. Food" featured a massive omelet at Broken Yolk and made the restaurant's popularity explode outside California. Since then, the chain has grown to more than 40 locations across five states. The brand emphasizes service — both in restaurants and in the community — as one of its core values. You'll find quality, healthy ingredients like acai and whole grain bread on the menu, as well as homemade sauces, biscuits, and crepes.
The chain also offers many gluten-free alternatives and vegan dishes, like a spicy veggie bowl made with plant-based eggs and hot vegan sausage. Other popular picks include French toast, a ranchero skillet, eggs Benedict, chicken and waffles, and a Monte Cristo sandwich.
Honey Berry Pancakes and Cafe
While on the smaller side with around a dozen locations, Honey Berry Cafe is well-known in the Midwest. The chain was founded outside of Chicago and has since grown throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, and into Texas. Customer favorites include pancakes in various flavors, including cinnamon roll, pumpkin, and the restaurant's signature Honeyberry — a berry mascarpone topping and vanilla creme anglaise. The cafe boasts large portions, fresh ingredients, and high-quality handmade food, as everything is made in-house. The chain also has a dedicated Heart Healthy section on the menu that features gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options. Here you'll find plant-based burgers, gluten-free toast, quinoa bowls, and egg white frittatas. Lighter fare can also be found in the smoothies and bowls section with ingredients like chia, acai, homemade granola, and steel-cut oatmeal.
However, it's the inventive pancakes with whole, fresh ingredients that bring many diners to this breakfast spot. Other dishes to try include the Blueberry Danish pancakes, one of the monstrous crepes, or dessert-like waffles.
Egg Harbor Cafe
This family-owned operation has been around since 1985, starting in Illinois, and has since expanded to over 25 locations throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, and Georgia. Egg Harbor Cafe obviously specializes in egg dishes, but the eggs themselves are noteworthy, as they are cage-free and certified humane. The chain prioritizes all-natural and organic ingredients, and the coffee is premium, fair trade from small family growers.
The cooking methods are also centered around quality. If potatoes are your breakfast side of choice, you'll be happy to find out the signature Harbor potatoes aren't just typical hash browns. They are fried to order in pure beef tallow. (Although frying them in oil is still available upon request.) Breakfast skillets can be a delicious way to customize scrambled eggs with ingredients like meats, cheeses, and veggies on top of a bed of Harbor potatoes. Griddle items are also made to order with customizable options like fruit, nuts, Nutella, or the Harbor signature granola. And for those with dietary restrictions, the restaurant's robust gluten-free menu is sprawling and has rave reviews.
Au Bon Pain
Au Bon Pain is a chain known for its baked goods and bread. It's even in the name of the restaurant, which means "from good bread" in French. The chain has over 300 bakeries throughout the world today, but it began in the late '70s as an idea sparked in Boston's Faneuil Hall Marketplace. Au Bon Pain strives to keep it simple with wholesome and familiar ingredients like flour, salt, and sugar — the same you would use to bake quality products in your own kitchen.
Au Bon Pain is generally considered a healthy fast food option. For breakfast, there are plenty of egg dishes like the Good Egg Sandwich served on a rustic baguette with tomatoes, spinach, avocado, and lemon aioli. If you're looking for lighter options, there are also egg whites, "skinny" wheat bagels, and oatmeal. Beyond breakfast, there are also healthy lunch and dinner offerings, such as soups, sandwiches, and salads, as well as vegetarian options on the menu and in the grab-and-go section.
Big Bad Breakfast
Big Bad Breakfast started in Oxford, Mississippi, as the brainchild of James Beard Award-winning chef and cookbook author John Currence. Now with nearly 30 locations across the Southeastern part of the U.S., the restaurant uplifts and shines a spotlight on breakfast. This is thanks to a fine-dining approach to the meal that is often overlooked in preparation for lunch or dinner.
Big Bad Breakfast is known for making everything from scratch — the biscuits, jellies, and even the bacon and sausage, smoked in collaboration with the FatBack Pig Project. The chain carefully sources premium ingredients locally when they are not made in-house, such as a proprietary coffee from Royal Cup and grits from McEwen and Sons Grits in Wilsonville, Alabama. The flour is even carefully selected for the breakfast goods. Popular menu picks include Tabasco Brown Sugar Bacon, fried chicken, and breakfast skillets, to name a few. The chain also notes gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options for those with dietary restrictions.