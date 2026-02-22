Breakfast Chains That Use The Highest Quality Ingredients

First Watch is one of my favorite breakfast chains of all time. Its headquarters are in my hometown, which may make me a bit biased, and I have been going there since I was a kid. The chain got its start in Pacific Grove, California, in 1983 before expanding to Florida. It now operates more than 600 restaurants in over 30 states. The best part about First Watch is that it offers delicious and healthy options that leave you feeling energized and satisfied. First Watch offers a seasonal-inspired menu with ingredients and flavors that vary throughout the year. This means fresh fruits and vegetables, and a menu that changes with seasonal offerings. And it's not just the produce that is high-quality. First Watch's Project Sunrise coffee is sourced from Mujeres en Café (or Women in Coffee) in Colombia. The restaurant also offers 100% pure maple from a family-owned company called Sugarman of Vermont.

Though First Watch was once considered to be struggling with recognition compared to other breakfast chains, the brand has since experienced a growth in popularity. I like to order something from The Sweet Side section of the menu and a savory item like one of The Hits or Hashes, and share for a taste of both. You can also opt for something from The Healthier Side menu section and pair it with a fresh juice, made daily with all-natural fresh ingredients.