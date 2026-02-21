How To Recreate Taco Bell's Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla At Home

Taco Bell enthusiasts know that the chain's menu is ever-changing yet somehow always the same. This phenomenon is due to the fact that Taco Bell is almost always rolling out new items, like the short-lived steak and poblano rolled quesadilla. Since these items are often constructed from already-existing ingredients commonly used in other TB favorites, they tend to have short-lived runs on the Taco Bell menu. Luckily, they can at least live on with the help of copycat recipes.

For those who missed the steak and poblano rolled quesadilla run at Taco Bell itself, you can enjoy it in all its glory thanks to recipe developer Julianne De Witt's copycat version. In fact, De Witt's version might be better than the original. She tells us, "... it features juicy steak, charred poblanos, 3-cheese blend, and spicy ranch all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla and grilled until crispy outside and melty inside." De Witt specifically opts for sirloin steak in this recipe as it has a wonderfully tender, lean, and beefy flavor profile. (And you may be better off with a homemade version when it comes to the steak anyway, considering it's the one Taco Bell meat the workers won't eat). Though the steak and poblano rolled quesadilla may have been short-lived in Taco Bell kitchens everywhere, it certainly doesn't have to be in yours — keep reading to learn how to recreate it at home.