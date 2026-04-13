Recreate KFC's Iconic Spicy Zinger Sandwich Without Leaving Home

If you're anything like recipe developer Patterson Watkins, you don't just like fast food spicy chicken sandwiches — you absolutely love them (to the point that you'd even consider getting a tattoo to honor Wendy's spicy chicken sandwich). Needless to say, Watkins considers herself something of a "spicy chicken connoisseur," so she is more than qualified to grace us with all sorts of fast food-inspired chicken sandwich recipes, including her copycat take on a KFC spicy Zinger chicken sandwich.

KFC's Zinger is the chain's specific take on a spicy chicken sandwich, and one that Watkins has nothing but praise for. "Well-seasoned, balanced heat, with accompaniments (lettuce, pickles, Zinger sauce, etc.) that work well to highlight, not hinder," she describes. "I did my due diligence with this copycat recipe, making sure to get that flaky, crispy-fried crust/coating, complete with the requisite quantity of herbs and spices." She also went above and beyond to ensure that she got the Zinger sauce just right — hitting all those essential sweet, tangy, and peppery notes — to make this not just any spicy chicken sandwich recipe, but a truly KFC-worthy one.