The Ultimate DIY MoonPies: Gooey, Chocolatey, Marshmallow Heaven

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With a creamy marshmallow filling sandwiched between soft graham cracker cookies and a rich chocolate coating, MoonPies have been enjoyed as a sweet treat since 1917, when they were invented in part to be a filling snack for coal miners. Although they're associated with the Southern United States (enjoyed with RC Cola), MoonPies can be found all over the country, and Americans are still crazy about them after all these years (just don't confuse MoonPies with Whoopie Pies). It's easy to buy these packaged treats ready made, but making a homemade version can be quite satisfying and just as delicious.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe that guides you through the steps of making DIY MoonPies right at home. It takes some time to make these, but much of the preparation time is passive waiting time for chilling, freezing, and cooling. You'll make a graham cracker cookie dough and a filling with a base of marshmallow fluff. A melted chocolate coating is the final touch, and they'll be ready to eat after a final rest to set the chocolate. Homemade MoonPies are rich and decadent, and as a plus, they're made without extra preservatives like the original processed version. Grab one when you're looking for a substantial sweet and filling snack or dessert, coal miner or not.