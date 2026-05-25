The Ultimate Two-Bite Beef Wellington Appetizer

Beef Wellington is one of those elegant dishes that immediately makes an at-home date night or dinner party feel elevated. While the esteemed dish is often served as a main course, this beef Wellington bites recipe — brought to us by recipe developer Patterson Watkins — reimagines the pastry-wrapped beef into bite-sized appetizer form. You still get all of the buttery, savory sophistication of classic beef Wellington, from the tenderloin steak to the mushroom duxelles to the flaky pastry exterior, but in a snackable, poppable format that will instantly make your appetizer spread feel ultra-fancy.

Considering how delicious classic beef Wellington is, it's not much of a surprise that these little bites are just as rich, tender, and tasty. They're so tasty, in fact, that Watkins feels confident that she could eat dozens (or possibly already has). "This is a hearty appetizer," Watkins says, describing "... the seasoned steak nestled in flaky puff pastry and accented with sherry and herb-spiked mushrooms." The recipe also comes with a Dijon dip, and Watkins tells us, "The zesty creamy Dijon dip balances those meaty-buttery elements nicely — almost like a tasty palate reset." Serve these bites at an hors d'oeuvre-heavy party where the wine is flowing, and you'll no doubt have a crowd-pleaser on your hands.