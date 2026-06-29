Although most of us enjoy soda strictly in drink format, there are actually quite a few clever uses for the bubbly beverage in the kitchen. From marinating chicken to making an easy chocolate cake, soda is a versatile ingredient, a fact proven once again in this Dr Pepper pulled pork recipe. Dr Pepper's slightly spiced and warm flavor profile lends itself well to boosting the flavor of the pulled pork itself, making for a unique spin on a barbecue favorite.

Of course, there's a little more than just Dr Pepper and pork that go into this recipe. The soy, Dijon, tomato paste, and warm spices balance out the sweetness of the Dr Pepper and create a rich and savory braising sauce. The pork ends up fall-apart tender as a result of the braising process, and though the Dr Pepper flavor will become somewhat subdued after hours of cooking, those distinct vanilla- and cherry-forward notes linger on. This recipe is easy to put together (just be sure to get the pork going earlier in the afternoon so that it's ready by evening) and perfect for make-ahead meals, for entertaining, or for cozy family weeknight dinners.