Dr Pepper Pulled Pork Recipe
Although most of us enjoy soda strictly in drink format, there are actually quite a few clever uses for the bubbly beverage in the kitchen. From marinating chicken to making an easy chocolate cake, soda is a versatile ingredient, a fact proven once again in this Dr Pepper pulled pork recipe. Dr Pepper's slightly spiced and warm flavor profile lends itself well to boosting the flavor of the pulled pork itself, making for a unique spin on a barbecue favorite.
Of course, there's a little more than just Dr Pepper and pork that go into this recipe. The soy, Dijon, tomato paste, and warm spices balance out the sweetness of the Dr Pepper and create a rich and savory braising sauce. The pork ends up fall-apart tender as a result of the braising process, and though the Dr Pepper flavor will become somewhat subdued after hours of cooking, those distinct vanilla- and cherry-forward notes linger on. This recipe is easy to put together (just be sure to get the pork going earlier in the afternoon so that it's ready by evening) and perfect for make-ahead meals, for entertaining, or for cozy family weeknight dinners.
Gather the ingredients for Dr Pepper pulled pork
Dr Pepper and pork are two non-negotiable ingredients here, with a pork butt roast being the cut of choice. Pork butt is great because it has a higher fat content, meaning that it will stay ultra-tender throughout the cooking process, and it's a hard cut to overcook. Pork shoulder would be a good substitute, but avoid pork loin as it would dry out too easily.
You'll also need a handful of ingredients to season the pork, including salt, pepper, smoked paprika, cumin, garlic powder, and onion powder. You'll mix some of those same spices with the Dr Pepper, soy sauce, honey, tomato paste, and Dijon mustard to create the braising liquid. The last ingredient you'll need is avocado oil for searing the pork before braising.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 300 F.
Step 2: Season the pork
Season the pork on both sides with the kosher salt, pepper, 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, ½ teaspoon cumin, ½ teaspoon garlic powder, and ½ teaspoon onion powder.
Step 3: Heat oil in Dutch oven
Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
Step 4: Sear the pork on one side
Sear the pork for 4 minutes until browned.
Step 5: Sear the pork on the other side
Flip the pork and sear for an additional 4 minutes.
Step 6: Whisk together the sauce
Whisk together the tomato paste, soy sauce, Dijon, honey, the remaining smoked paprika, cumin, garlic powder, and onion powder.
Step 7: Whisk Dr Pepper into the sauce
Whisk in the Dr Pepper.
Step 8: Add the sauce, cover, and cook
Pour the Dr Pepper mixture over the pork. Cover and cook for 3 to 3 ½ hours, turning once, until tender.
Step 9: Shred the pork
Transfer the pork to a cutting board and shred it using two forks.
Step 10: Skim any excess oil
Remove any excess oil from the surface of the braising liquid.
Step 11: Return the pork to the Dutch oven, simmer, then serve
Add the pork back to the pot and simmer for 5 minutes. Serve.
What can I serve with pulled pork?
Dr Pepper Pulled Pork Recipe
In this versatile recipe, pork is seared with spices and slow-cooked till meltingly tender in a savory broth that gets a subtly-spicy sweetness from Dr Pepper.
Ingredients
- 1 (2-pound) pork butt roast
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika, divided
- 1 teaspoon cumin, divided
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder, divided
- 1 teaspoon onion powder, divided
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 (7.5-ounce) mini cans Dr Pepper
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 300 F.
- Season the pork on both sides with the kosher salt, pepper, 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, ½ teaspoon cumin, ½ teaspoon garlic powder, and ½ teaspoon onion powder.
- Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
- Sear the pork for 4 minutes until browned.
- Flip the pork and sear for an additional 4 minutes.
- Whisk together the tomato paste, soy sauce, Dijon, honey, the remaining smoked paprika, cumin, garlic powder, and onion powder.
- Whisk in the Dr Pepper.
- Pour the Dr Pepper mixture over the pork. Cover and cook for 3 to 3 ½ hours, turning once, until tender.
- Transfer the pork to a cutting board and shred it using two forks.
- Remove any excess oil from the surface of the braising liquid.
- Add the pork back to the pot and simmer for 5 minutes. Serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|425
|Total Fat
|35.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|140.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|9.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|5.6 g
|Sodium
|729.2 mg
|Protein
|41.3 g
How can I make perfect pulled pork?
There are common mistakes that many people make when braising meat, ranging from cooking it at too high a temperature to overlooking the flavors. Between the Dr Pepper and the plethora of spices, sauces, and seasonings in this recipe, you certainly don't need to worry about ending up with a bland piece of meat. Add half of the spices to the roast before searing to create a flavorful crust, and add the remaining spices to the braising liquid to create a richness in the sauce. This builds depth and flavor in two layers. It is important to keep the temperature nice and low to avoid drying out the meat. A relatively low temperature, like the 300 F that this recipe calls for, ensures that the meat stays incredibly tender throughout the entire cooking process.
In a similar vein, it's also important to sear the meat before slow cooking it. Although searing isn't strictly necessary, it helps lock all of the juices into the meat, keeping it moist and tender, while adding a caramelized flavor to the exterior. Just take care to avoid burning any spices during the searing process. When it comes time to slow cook the pork, check on it at the 3-hour mark to see if it shreds easily. If it does, then you don't need to cook it for an extra half hour.
How do I serve this pulled pork?
There are quite a few ways to enjoy pulled pork, and the easiest one is to simply plate it alongside your favorite barbecue-inspired sides. You also can't go wrong with pulled pork sandwiches, so piling the pork atop a brioche bun with coleslaw, pickles, and your favorite sandwich toppings is a classic approach. Pulled pork tacos are yet another great option, as are quesadillas for an even cheesier approach.
You can also get more creative with the way you use the pulled pork. Repurpose leftovers for breakfast by piling pork on top of scrambled eggs and hash browns for the ultimate breakfast bowl. Alternatively, add some of the pork to an omelette for another breakfast-inspired option. Loaded baked potatoes are great vessels for all sorts of proteins, and this pulled pork would work well alongside other toppings like cheese, sour cream, and pickled red onions. Similarly, consider topping off a bed of mashed potatoes with the pork.
Barbecue chicken pizza has become popular in recent years, so take a cue from the trendy pie and make a pulled pork-topped pizza instead. Finally, you can ditch any bread or carb-heavy vessels and serve the pork with lettuce wraps or atop a salad.