Slow Cooker Pulled Pork That's Sweet, Tangy, And Got A Kick
For those busy weeknights (or hot nights) when you know cooking won't be much of an option, slow cooker recipes are an absolute go-to. The beauty of a slow cooker recipe is that you can add all of the ingredients to the appliance in the morning, then come home from work to a kitchen that smells amazing and a dinner that's (just about) ready to go. This slow cooker cranberry pulled pork recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Kara Barrett, packs all of that slow cooker convenience, but one with a little bit of a kick.
So, where does this kick come into play? The cranberry sauce and orange juice provide a pleasant tartness and sweetness that complements the pulled pork, but canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce add a complex heat and smokiness to the pork — without the need for a heavy-duty smoker. Even with these elevated additions, however, you can still count on this being a relatively simple and easy-to-prepare dinner, particularly ideal for busy weeknights. "This is a very simple 'dump and go' recipe that pays off with tender and spicy meat that is perfect for sandwiches or a main for a weeknight dinner," Barrett says. "I like the ease of this recipe when life is hectic. It's perfect if you're expecting a crowd and need an easy main to feed everybody."
Gather the ingredients for this slow cooker cranberry pulled pork
Boneless pork butt roast is the cut of choice for this pulled pork recipe, and to pack it with plenty of flavor, you'll need a couple cans of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, a can of cranberry sauce (whole berry, not the jellied variety), honey, white wine vinegar, fresh orange juice, a cinnamon stick, smashed garlic, black pepper, kosher salt, and smoked paprika. When it comes time to serve the pulled pork, you may want some burger buns on hand as well.
Step 1: Add peppers, cranberry sauce, and more to slow cooker
In a lined slow cooker, gently add all ingredients except for the roast.
Step 2: Stir to combine
Mix the ingredients until roughly combined.
Step 3: Place the meat in the slow cooker
Add the roast and gently spoon some of the sauce over it.
Step 4: Cook the pulled pork
Cook on high for 6 hours or until the meat is fully tender.
Step 5: Shred the pork
Gently shred the roast with a fork and combine with sauce and drippings. Be sure to remove the cinnamon stick.
Step 6: Serve the cranberry pulled pork
Serve warm, with burger buns for sandwiches if desired.
Slow Cooker Cranberry Pulled Pork Recipe With a Kick
This slow cooker recipe transforms pork butt into the ultimate sandwich filler. Canned cranberry sauce and chipotles add a mix of sweetness, tartness, and heat.
Ingredients
- 2 (7-ounce) cans chipotle peppers in adobo
- 1 (14-ounce) can whole cranberry sauce
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 1 orange, juiced
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2 garlic cloves, smashed
- ½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 (4-pound) boneless pork butt roast
Optional Ingredients
- Burger buns, for serving
Directions
- In a lined slow cooker, gently add all ingredients except for the roast.
- Mix the ingredients until roughly combined.
- Add the roast and gently spoon some of the sauce over it.
- Cook on high for 6 hours or until the meat is fully tender.
- Gently shred the roast with a fork and combine with sauce and drippings. Be sure to remove the cinnamon stick.
- Serve warm, with burger buns for sandwiches if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|437
|Total Fat
|21.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|106.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|29.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|23.3 g
|Sodium
|820.2 mg
|Protein
|31.1 g
What cut of meat is pork butt roast and what's the best way to cook it?
Though a pork butt roast may seem like a cut that comes from the rear end of a pig, it's actually just the opposite. Indeed, despite a misleading name, pork butt comes from the shoulder of a pig, yet it is a bit different than pork shoulder itself. Pork butt comes from the top part of the shoulder and tends to be a bit tougher and thicker than pork shoulder cuts (also known as picnic cuts), with plenty of fat marbling to ensure a delicious piece of meat ... if you cook it right, that is.
Because pork butt roast is a fatty and tough cut of meat, slow-cooking it is pretty much the only way to go. Braising pork butt is a viable option, but tossing it into the slow cooker is the easiest, most hands-free way to guarantee a fall-apart result. In fact, we've ranked pork butt the absolute best cut of pork to slow cook, crediting its high level of fat and cartilage as winning factors that keep the meat from getting too tough or dry as it cooks. "Pork butt works best because it's well marbled and becomes fall-apart tender after slow cooking," Barrett adds. If you're unable to find pork butt for the sake of this recipe, then the similar pork shoulder will work and deliver an equally delicious result.
What is the adobo sauce that canned chipotles come in?
Chipotle peppers and the adobo sauce they come in are incredibly versatile ingredients — think of it as a two-for-one. It makes a great pantry staple thanks to its canned nature. If you cook with peppers often or you have used canned chipotles in adobo before, then you may know that chipotle peppers are actually just smoked-then-dried jalapeños. So, when you crack open a can of chipotles in adobo, you are simply working with jalapeños — but what exactly is that adobo sauce?
Mexican adobo, generally speaking, is a type of sauce or marinade that typically consists of dried peppers, vinegar, and possible aromatics like garlic or onion. So, the sauce inside of a can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce follows a similar formula, often featuring tomato, vinegar, and spices. Because the sauce packs just as much flavors as the peppers themselves, many recipes that call for chipotles in adobo sauce call for using the whole contents of the can, not just the peppers. Aside from adding the perfect kick to this pulled pork recipe, canned chipotles in adobo will also upgrade your chili or add a kick to spaghetti sauce.