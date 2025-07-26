Slow Cooker Pulled Pork That's Sweet, Tangy, And Got A Kick

For those busy weeknights (or hot nights) when you know cooking won't be much of an option, slow cooker recipes are an absolute go-to. The beauty of a slow cooker recipe is that you can add all of the ingredients to the appliance in the morning, then come home from work to a kitchen that smells amazing and a dinner that's (just about) ready to go. This slow cooker cranberry pulled pork recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Kara Barrett, packs all of that slow cooker convenience, but one with a little bit of a kick.

So, where does this kick come into play? The cranberry sauce and orange juice provide a pleasant tartness and sweetness that complements the pulled pork, but canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce add a complex heat and smokiness to the pork — without the need for a heavy-duty smoker. Even with these elevated additions, however, you can still count on this being a relatively simple and easy-to-prepare dinner, particularly ideal for busy weeknights. "This is a very simple 'dump and go' recipe that pays off with tender and spicy meat that is perfect for sandwiches or a main for a weeknight dinner," Barrett says. "I like the ease of this recipe when life is hectic. It's perfect if you're expecting a crowd and need an easy main to feed everybody."