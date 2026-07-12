Why Au Jus Mix Belongs In Your Burger Patties

Seasoning your ground beef is incredibly important for great burgers — in fact, it's absolutely necessary. Just some plain salt and pepper will go a long way in drawing out the meat's flavor, but other seasonings can really up your game. You could pick up some store-bought burger seasonings (our top pick comes from Fire & Smoke Society) or spice up your ground beef with taco seasoning. Alternatively, you could pick up a pack of au jus mix for an extra tasty grilling sesh.

Au jus mix is just a combination of seasonings used to make a dipping sauce, most often for French dip sandwiches (like those seen in our slow cooker French dip recipe). The exact ingredients vary depending on the recipe, but the mix generally features onion powder, garlic powder, beef bouillon powder, cornstarch, pepper, and parsley.

Instead of making au jus sauce for your burgers, just use the mix as seasoning. Not only does this keep prep simple, but it adds more flavor than just salt and pepper. The onion and garlic powder will add a savory touch, taking your burgers from flat to complex. The blend will also provide the warmth and taste of a classic Mississippi pot roast, which is also seasoned with au jus mix.