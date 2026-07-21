A Quick And Easy Way To Cut A Watermelon

Watermelons might be one of the most delicious fruits, but cutting traditional watermelon wedges only makes a mess. Unless you're buying it pre-cut from the store (which tends to be almost as expensive as an uncut watermelon), you're likely facing a whole, half, or quarter watermelon. If you're staring at the big pink and green fruit wondering how on earth you can turn it into pop-in-the-mouth-sized cubes, the internet may have the solution.

A YouTube short shows off what is probably the easiest way to cut a watermelon. To try it, you need a quarter watermelon, so if you have a bigger size, you'll have to cut it down first. Then, make diagonal cuts in the flesh, angled right or left, starting at the top and going down to the rind. Afterward, do the exact same thing from the other angle. At the end, your watermelon should look like it has an argyle pattern. Finally, take your knife and cut along the rind, detaching the cubed flesh. All you need to do then is scrape the melon diamonds off the rind into a container.

The trick dazzled viewers, with one commenter who actually tried it, saying, "It worked like a magic trick and made my processing of watermelon...so much easier, and less messy, than every other way I have ever tried."