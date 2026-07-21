A Quick And Easy Way To Cut A Watermelon
Watermelons might be one of the most delicious fruits, but cutting traditional watermelon wedges only makes a mess. Unless you're buying it pre-cut from the store (which tends to be almost as expensive as an uncut watermelon), you're likely facing a whole, half, or quarter watermelon. If you're staring at the big pink and green fruit wondering how on earth you can turn it into pop-in-the-mouth-sized cubes, the internet may have the solution.
A YouTube short shows off what is probably the easiest way to cut a watermelon. To try it, you need a quarter watermelon, so if you have a bigger size, you'll have to cut it down first. Then, make diagonal cuts in the flesh, angled right or left, starting at the top and going down to the rind. Afterward, do the exact same thing from the other angle. At the end, your watermelon should look like it has an argyle pattern. Finally, take your knife and cut along the rind, detaching the cubed flesh. All you need to do then is scrape the melon diamonds off the rind into a container.
The trick dazzled viewers, with one commenter who actually tried it, saying, "It worked like a magic trick and made my processing of watermelon...so much easier, and less messy, than every other way I have ever tried."
Tips for cutting, storing, and eating watermelon
The professional in the video cuts the watermelon pretty quick, but if it's your first time attempting this trick, then it's probably best to take it slow. After all, even while going slow this method will likely be faster than trying to dice up watermelon any other way. You're going to want to use a pretty sharp knife — a butter knife won't cut it. And while you're slicing it, the more cuts you make the smaller your chunks will be. So if you need diced watermelon, make more cuts for smaller pieces.
Once you cut up a watermelon, it doesn't last long in the fridge, so you're going to need to figure out what to do with it. If you just want to snack on some chunks, try seasoning your watermelon! Savory toppings like salt or Tajin will add flavor to the sweet fruit, while adding an acid like lime juice adds a tangy punch to the melon.
Cubed watermelon is also good for making a classic fruit skewer, as well as a refreshing watermelon salad and quick and easy watermelon salsa. If you're wanting a sweet dessert, you can freeze the chunks and make homemade watermelon sorbet or a frozen watermelon-ginger margarita.