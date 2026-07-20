5-Minute Pineapple Sorbet Recipe

When the mercury rises, sometimes only an icy cold treat will do the trick. Sorbet stands out as a sweet, fruit-forward option that's creamy and satisfying but much lighter than ice cream. While there's no shortage of fruits to choose from, if you haven't considered pineapple, this tropical option will delight you with its creamy sweetness when blended into a sorbet.

I wanted to create a quick recipe that doesn't require an ice cream maker, so you can whip up a batch right before you want to enjoy it. This recipe takes just five minutes and requires only 3 ingredients: frozen pineapple chunks, raw honey, and lime juice. (Pineapple is one of the more sugary fruits, so you might even find you can omit the honey.) At the first taste, I was delighted with the fresh, juicy all-natural fruit flavor that comes from making sorbet from scratch. This is the perfect recipe to try for a sweet, cold, and refreshing summer dessert. With three ingredients and five minutes, what could be easier?

Five-minute sorbet will naturally be softer (but still scoopable), and I love this consistency, but you'll want to work fast to give it less chance to melt. If you prefer a firmer consistency, pop it in the freezer for anywhere from an hour or two to overnight.