Easy Shrimp Lo Mein Recipe

Shrimp lo mein is a popular menu item from Chinese restaurants in the U.S. — a delicious pile of sticky-sweet, saucy noodles usually topped with chicken or shrimp. While it's not the same dish you would find in China, which is generally lighter and less sticky, it's delicious in its own right and an enduring take-out favorite. Ordering out certainly saves time, but it may not be easy on the wallet if you go that route often. For those watching their nutrition, restaurant lo mein might not be the best choice. One serving of P. F. Chang's shrimp version has 780 calories, 18 grams of fat, 24 grams of sugar, and a heaping 4120 milligrams of sodium, which is almost twice the recommended daily intake. Of course, people keep going back for more because it's so tasty, but you don't have to eat out to enjoy this terrific treat, and when you make it at home, you can tweak the dish to make it exactly as you like it.

This recipe makes it easy to whip up a pan of shrimp lo mein yourself in the comfort of your own home. It's a perfect opportunity to relax with a satisfying and nutritious meal, even on a weeknight. The delicious combination of seafood, noodles, and vegetables makes the dish popular for a reason, and preparing it from scratch allows you to make each ingredient count. The pan-seared shrimp has a delectable flavor, the vegetables add fiber, nutrients, and color, and the sauce is nutty, savory, and umami-rich. Try this recipe to enjoy restaurant-quality shrimp lo mein without added costs or unnecessary ingredients, but also without sacrificing flavor.