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Brownies are one of the most well-known and popular desserts out there, beloved for their fudgy flavor and chewy texture. Not as many people are familiar with brownies' chocolate-free cousin, the equally luxurious blond brownie, AKA blondie. Of course, blondies aren't just brownies without the cocoa powder or melted chocolate. They're dessert bars in their own right, but they do have that distinctly chewy texture, similar to brownies, which makes them just as irresistible.

There are countless ways to customize blondies or to jazz them up, and this strawberry white chocolate blondies recipe takes a perfectly summery approach. It can be tricky to incorporate fresh fruit into a baked good, but we take extra precautions in this recipe to dry the strawberries well, resulting in a positively delicious blondie addition that adds just the right pop of freshness and fruity flavor. The pieces of fruit also keep their bright color and give the bars more visual appeal, especially paired with those white chocolate specks. There's some debate over which came first, the brownie or the blondie, but we're more focused on how delicious the respective treats are — especially those with a fruity, summery flair, like these strawberry white chocolate blondies.