Big Mac Hot Dogs Recipe

McDonald's Big Mac is an absolute fast food icon, and of course, we all know and love it as a supersized, larger-than-life burger. It almost seems impossible to envision a Big Mac as anything besides a burger, but as someone who loves both a Big Mac and a good hot dog, I started to see some crossover potential. And, just like that, this Big Mac hot dog recipe was born. I can confidently say that it hits on all of those essential Big Mac flavors (all the way down to the special sauce). We are all familiar with how well those flavors meld together, and adding a grilled hot dog to the mix is deliciously magic.

Considering how well the elements of a Big Mac translate to hot dog format — sesame seed buns, lettuce, pickles, onions, cheese, and special sauce paired with all-beef franks — it only makes sense that this crossover ended up being a total success. The textures are especially playful, between the crisp lettuce, tangy pickles, snappy dogs, and melty cheese, and the hot dog format only adds to the fun. This is the type of recipe that isn't particularly difficult to make and one that really rewards you for your efforts (by way of delicious, over-the-top hot dog waiting for you across the finish line, of course).