5 Cocktails That Work Perfectly With Costco's Kirkland Signature Vodka

When debating Kirkland Signature products that are better than the originals, Costco's brand of vodka deserves a mention. Kirkland Signature Vodka's smoothness, drinkability, and clean flavor bring about Grey Goose comparisons, though they're not made by the same manufacturer (despite persistent rumors). These characteristics also mean that Costco vodka pairs well with all sorts of mixers, garnishes, and other cocktail ingredients. As such, we devised a list of the tastiest drinks to make with Kirkland Signature Vodka.

No selection of vodka cocktails is complete without classics like the Moscow Mule and Bloody Mary. We also included an easy espresso martini recipe, as well as a citrusy lemon drop and a fun spin on the booze-free Shirley Temple (aka a Dirty Shirley). While frequently praised for the quality of its flavor and texture, Costco's store-brand vodka is also affordable. Members of our local Costco can snag a 1.75-liter bottle of Kirkland Signature American Vodka for $13.69, but the price varies by region. Vodka and other spirits aren't prone to spoilage, but storing open bottles in the refrigerator helps preserve the liquor. And if you want to expand your knowledge further, here are some vodka secrets you'll wish you knew sooner.