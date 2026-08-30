11 Restaurant Sides You Rarely See On Menus Anymore

Side dishes may have to share the limelight with the main star of the show, but their presence is vital for a well-rounded dinner. What some folks also refer to as "fixings" can add flavors and textures that might otherwise be absent from the main dish, offering diners some variety with their meal. Sides also give chefs and hosts the chance to introduce more nutrition to a meal, which is a welcome benefit when the main dishes are mostly proteins or carbohydrates (think vegetables and salads).

Some side dishes have become so intrinsically attached to the mains that people expect them to be together all the time. For example, when people order a burger, they expect a side of fries; and when mom makes Thanksgiving dinner, we expect mashed potatoes to be sitting right beside of the roast turkey.

But some sides have slowly been forgotten in the last century, or have at least fallen out of the mainstream. This is understandable for some, due to being undeniably retro in appearance and flavor profiles (hint: Jell-O salads), but others still have the potential to be appreciated by the younger generations. Some have even been brought back into the limelight, thanks to celebrity chefs on television and social media. You might still see these dishes on grandma's table, but finding them on a restaurant menu is a rarity.