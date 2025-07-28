12 Old-School Sides That Got Modern Twists From Celebrity Chefs

Old-school side dishes have long been classics. We're talking about the kinds of sides your grandparents might have served you, like collard greens, stuffing, and baked beans. But these 12 old-school sides have been given updated twists from celebrity chefs, and we're totally here for it. You're about to see them in a whole new light.

In their original forms, some of these dishes have fallen out of favor. Others are still going strong, but can get a bit boring after the hundredth time you've served them with your favorite mains. So, what can you do about it? Famous chefs — and chefs in general — tend to be more creative when making changes to dishes than a lot of home cooks are. The average person may be worried about changing a recipe and getting it "wrong." But here's a secret: there's often no absolute right and wrong in cooking. You can play around, experiment, and see what you like.

We're taking inspiration from celebrity chefs who gave these classic sides a modern twist and a whole new lease on life. From the tamarind sweet potatoes that might stand in for sweet potato casserole or mashed sweet potatoes to an Italian take on classic baked beans, there are all kinds of ways to switch things up. And once you've learned some potential additions and techniques, you can make changes of your own.